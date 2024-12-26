Poonam Sharma receiving the esteemed Devi Award for Excellence in Education by the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan and Prabhu Chawla

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 26: In a distinguished ceremony celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of women across various fields, Poonam Sharma, Chairperson of Accurate Group of Institutions received the esteemed Devi Award for Excellence in Education. The accolade was presented by the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan at the esteemed event "The Sunday Standard" held in New Delhi.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Devi Awards, a benchmark of women's empowerment and success, recognize women who have significantly contributed to society through their unwavering commitment, innovation, and leadership. Poonam Sharma's dedication to transforming the education landscape, and her relentless efforts to empower young minds have set a gold standard in the field of education.

Under her visionary leadership, Accurate Group of Institutions has emerged as a beacon of academic excellence, offering cutting-edge programs that blend traditional learning with modern, technology-driven methodologies. The institution is renowned for producing industry-ready professionals who excel globally, evident to Sharma's emphasis on holistic education and skill development.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Poonam Sharma's innovative leadership has been pivotal in shaping the institution's strategic direction, ensuring that Accurate Group of Institutions remains at the forefront of educational transformation. Her emphasis on experiential learning, supported by strategic partnerships with global companies, has empowered students to gain hands-on experience while developing the critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for success in today's fast-paced world.

While receiving the award, Poonam Sharma, Chairperson of Accurate Group of Institutions, expressed her gratitude, stating, "This honour is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective efforts of my team at Accurate. It reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. At Accurate, we believe in empowering our students with not just knowledge but also the values and skills necessary to lead and inspire change. The Devi Award is a reflection of our vision of creating a better society through education and leadership. It inspires us to continue our pursuit of excellence and contribute meaningfully to the community by nurturing future leaders capable of creating a positive global impact."

Guided by Poonam Sharma's vision, Accurate Group of Institutions has continuously embraced progressive educational methodologies, fostering experiential learning and establishing key partnerships with global companies. This has enabled students to gain practical experience and develop essential critical thinking and problem-solving skills to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive world.

The event was attended by luminaries from various sectors, celebrating the achievements of women trailblazers who embody courage, perseverance, and innovation. Sharma's recognition at this prestigious platform underscores her profound impact on education and her commitment to creating a brighter future for generations to come.

The lush green campus of Accurate Institute of Management and Technology (AIMT) is situated at Greater Noida. The institute is offering PGDM Course with dual specialization duly approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, and Government of India. Its PGDM course has been developed with innovative teaching methodology including regular industry interactions and laptop to groom them as techno business managers. The institute has been reckoned among the premier business schools of the country by various stakeholders. The minimum qualification required to apply for 2-year full time diploma is graduation with 50% marks.

Website: www.accurate.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)