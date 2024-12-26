Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Manchester City will be facing Everton at home on Boxing Day, looking to put an end to a crisis that has gripped the club for the first time in Pep Guardiola's reign. The defending champions have lost their last two games and in dire need of some positive results. They will need to start afresh and make this tie count. Having dropped to seventh in the standings, their title charge is quickly evaporating. Everton are 15th and with a solitary win in their last five games. They need to gain some points soon for them to steer clear of the drop zone. How Lionel Messi Can Join Manchester City on Loan? Know What Loan Transfer Rule in Football Says.

John Stones is injured and will not be part of the matchday squad while Ederson is ill and may not be fit in time for this one. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Savinho and Jeremy Doku on the wings. Kevin de Buryne and Phil Foden are the preferred choices in the attacking midfield role. Mateo Kovacic should start as the defensive midfielder.

Veteran full-back Ashley Young is suspended for this game with Seamus Coleman as his replacement. Dwight McNeil had an injury setback in the build-up to the game and will not be available for Everton. Armano Broja missed the Chelsea tie but should play a part in this game in the final third.

