Chelsea, second in the points table in the English Premier League with 35 points from 17 games, face Fulham at home in a London Derby. League leaders Liverpool have 39 points from 16 games and it is important for the Blues to keep them within sight in the title race. Enzo Maresca has brought stability to the team and after two disappointing campaigns, they finally look like the Chelsea of old days. A surprise draw away to Everton in the last match needs to be quickly forgotten though. Fulham are 9th and with four draws in their last five games, they will be content. Chelsea versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Predicts Manchester City's Comeback in Premier League 2024–25 Title Race Despite Slump.

Marc Cucurella is available again for Chelsea and the Spaniard should slot in straight into the starting eleven. Romeo Lavia is fit and back in the matchday squad for the home team but the likes of Reece James and Wesley Fofana continue to miss out due to injuries. Tosin Adarabioyo has done well in recent times and will push for a start here.

Josh King did well for Fulham at the weekend but is likely to drop to the bench with Andreas Pereira returning. Emil Smith Rowe will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability but while Sandre Berge and Sasa Lukic are major doubts. Raul Jimenez could pip Rodrigo Munez for a place in the final third. Football Matches on Boxing Day 2024: Manchester City vs Everton, Chelsea vs Fulham, Liverpool vs Leicester City and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will lock horns against Fulham in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 26. The Chelsea vs Fulham match is set to be played at the Stamford Bridge and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Chelsea vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

