New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The ministry of power has issued amendment in the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles issued by the Ministry on January 14, 2022.

The Ministry in an official statement released on Wednesday made two additions, namely, the public charging stations (PCS) shall have the feature of prepaid collection of service charges with the time of the day rates and discount for solar hours and a committee under Central Electricity Authority (CEA) will periodically recommend to the state government the ceiling limit of service charges to be levied on these public charging stations. This Committee shall also recommend "time of the day rate " for service charges as well as the discount to be given for charging during solar hours.

The guidelines were issued in January to enable faster adoption of electric vehicles and providing affordable tariffs, chargeable from charging station operators and electric vehicles' owners.

A total of 13,92,265 electric vehicles (EVs) are being used on the roads of India as on August 3, 2022, as per data available with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar informed the House in August this year that the highest number of electric vehicles in India is three-wheeler. The total number of three-wheeler stands at 7,93,370. Total number of two-wheeler stands at 5,44,643. The number of four-wheeler and above stands at 54,252 as on August 3, 2022.

The government on May 12, 2021, approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery prices will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are eligible for incentives under PLI scheme for Automobile and auto Components, which was approved on September 15, 2021, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore for a period of five years. (ANI)

