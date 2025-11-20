PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: PPFAS Mutual Fund will host its 12th Unitholders' Meet on 22 November 2025 at 4 PM in Mumbai. This annual meet provides an exclusive platform for investors and distributors to interact with the Fund Management team, gain insights into the Fund's performance, and understand the investment philosophy of PPFAS Mutual Fund. Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, along with the Chief Investment Officers and Fund Managers, will address the attendees and share valuable insights on the Fund's strategic approach, market outlook and plans. The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith's Brutal Dig at Monty Panesar Ahead of 1st Test, Says 'Anyone Who Believes America's a City Doesn't Bother Me' (Watch Video).

https://amc.ppfas.com/agm/agm-2025/

"The Unitholders' Meet has always been a significant occasion for us to engage directly with our investors, answer their queries, and reinforce our commitment to creating long-term wealth for them. This year, we are particularly excited to discuss the evolving market landscape and how we aim to navigate these changes with a disciplined investment approach. I look forward to meeting our investors and partners in person and deepening our relationship with them," commented Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO of PPFAS Mutual Fund.

Also Read | Is Hardik Pandya Engaged to His Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? Model's Huge Diamond Ring in Their Latest Instagram Post Leaves Internet Speculating.

The Unitholders' Meet is an open forum where investors and partners can participate in discussions and ask questions. Registration for the event is open to all unitholders. PPFAS Mutual Fund encourages investors to attend and engage in meaningful conversations to enhance their understanding of the investment process.

The event will be held at Birla Matushree Sabhaghar, Marine Lines in Mumbai. It will start at 4 PM and be open to all PPFAS MF unitholders, partners, media, and select invitees.

About PPFAS Mutual FundPPFAS Mutual Fund (PPFAS MF) is sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. The Sponsor was among India's earliest SEBI-registered portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers, having secured a license in 1996. PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) has been led by Mr Neil Parag Parikh, the Chairman and CEO, since May 2015. Before that, it was led by the Founder, (Late) Mr Parag S. Parikh.

Disclaimer: In the preparation of the material contained in this document, the Asset Management Company (AMC) has used publicly available information, including information developed in-house. Information gathered and material used in this document are believed to be from reliable sources.

We have included statements/opinions/recommendations in this document, which contain words or phrases such as "will", "expect", "should", "believe" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions that are "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by the forward looking statements due to risk or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India and other countries globally, which have an impact on our services and/or investments, the monetary and interest policies of India, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices etc.

The AMC, the Mutual Fund, the trust and any of its officers, directors, personnel, and employees, shall not be liable for any loss, damage of any nature, including but not limited to direct, indirect, punitive, special, exemplary, consequential, as also any loss of profit in any way arising from the use of this material in any manner. The recipient alone shall be fully responsible/and liable for any decision taken on this material.

Sponsor: Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Limited. [CIN: U67190MH1992PLC068970],

Trustee: PPFAS Trustee Company Private Limited. [CIN: U65100MH2011PTC221203], Investment Manager (AMC): PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited.

[CIN: U65100MH2011PTC220623]Address: PPFAS Mutual Fund, 81/82, 8th Floor, Sakhar Bhavan, Ramnath Goenka Marg, 230, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021. Board line No: 022 6140 6555

*Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks; read all scheme-related documents carefully.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)