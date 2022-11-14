New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday said that President of India Droupadi Murmu had appointed Gaurav Dwivedi as chief executive officer (executive member) in Prasar Bharati for a period of five years from his assumption of charge, after due recommendation by a selection committee.

The I&B ministry in a statement said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the executive member (chief executive officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years."

Dwivedi is currently posted as chief executive officer of MyGov, under the ministry of electronics and information technology and is responsible for managing the Indian government's citizen engagement platform.

An IAS officer, of the 1995 batch of the Chhattisgarh Cadre, has worked in various states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He has also been a faculty member at the IAS Training Academy, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He is also a recipient of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Administration. (ANI)

