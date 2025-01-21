VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: The third day of the 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo, "Mall of Homes," organized by CREDAI-MCHI, witnessed an inspiring turnout during the much-anticipated "Pink Day." It began on an inspiring note with the visit of Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of Transport, Maharashtra. Over 58,000 visitors attended the event in three days, and 18 properties were booked in just 10 minutes, reflecting the transformation in real estate, making home bookings faster and more seamless. MICL alone achieved a business of Rs58 crore, while SBI Bank recorded transactions worth Rs224 crore, showcasing the Expo's success and its significant contribution to the real estate and financial sectors.

Also Read | Nashik Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured After in Autorickshaw Hits Container Truck on Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Igatpuri Taluka.

Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra, delivered a keynote address digitally, emphasizing the need to challenge deep-rooted gender biases in real estate. She highlighted, "Reclaiming what's rightfully hers speaks to the core of a vision I deeply hold--a vision where every woman, regardless of her background or circumstances, is empowered to take ownership of her life and her future. Homeownership is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about safety, freedom, and a foundation for dreams to flourish. I urge policymakers, leaders, and developers to place women at the center of their plans and projects, ensuring that inclusive housing becomes a reality."

Speaking at the expo, Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI mentioned, "Women make up half of our population, yet in Maharashtra, their homeownership rate is less than 2%. At CREDAI-MCHI, we are taking bold steps to change this narrative with initiatives like the Rs2 lakh special offer for women buyers, aimed at empowering them to take the leap into homeownership. Women have always been the catalysts for progress, and we believe this is the time to recognize their rightful place in shaping the real estate sector."

Also Read | US Birthright Citizenship Rules Changed: Who Will Not Get US Citizenship After Donald Trump’s Executive Order? What Does It Mean for Indian Parents on Temporary Visas Like H-1B?.

Keval Valambia, COO, CREDAI-MCHI said, "The figure of 1.89% homeownership among women in Maharashtra is not just a statistic; it's an alarm bell. It reflects deep-seated barriers and societal norms that have sidelined women in real estate. At CREDAI-MCHI, we are committed to changing this through initiatives like Pink Day and special reservations for women buyers. This is more than an event--it's a movement to ensure women's rightful place as decision-makers and leaders in the housing sector."

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener of the Expo and Treasurer of CREDAI-MCHI, shared, "Pink Day is a testament to the transformative power of inclusivity in real estate. By empowering women through homeownership, we are not just selling homes but building a future rooted in equality and progress."

Renowned luxury interior designers Neeta Sarda, Deval Ambani, and Lopa Sanghvi took the stage to share their transformative visions for high-end interiors, showcasing women's pivotal role in revolutionizing design. Their insights offered a glimpse into the future of personalized and immersive spaces, inspiring attendees to reimagine luxury living.

The session "Women Leading the Way: Entrepreneurial Pathways" saw dynamic leaders like Sheetal Bhilkar, Founder/Director, UBSC; Ayushi Ashar, Director, Ashar Group; Priyaa Gurnani, MD, Moraj Group; Rajila Jain, AVP, Cannon Design; Reshma Girish Patil, Head of the Data Centre Business, Burns & McDonnell Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. and Menaka Deorah, Founder Lamere Life, Maeka Waters discussing strategies to drive inclusivity and sustainability in the real estate sector. Their stories of success underlined the importance of female leadership in shaping a progressive and equitable industry.

An inspiring segment featured Vanita Borade, India's first female snake rescuer, and Harshini Kanhekar, the country's first female firefighter, who shared their groundbreaking journeys. Their narratives not only broke stereotypes but also championed the potential of women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields.

A forward-thinking discussion, "Breaking the Binary," addressed the pressing need for inclusivity in housing for the LGBTQIA+ community. Sarah Shabbir Suwasrawala, Program Coordinator, Urja Trust; Sachin Jain, G.H.A.R (Gay Housing Assistance Resource) and Aanchal Narang, Another Light Counselling led the dialogue, emphasizing the importance of designing urban spaces that cater to all. Zarna Alkanti, a prominent news anchor, highlighted the media's crucial role in shaping narratives that empower marginalized groups and elevate the discourse around inclusivity.

The dialogue highlighted the need for urban spaces to be designed as truly inclusive environments, where everyone--regardless of gender identity--feels safe and respected. Discussion emphasized the importance of addressing issues such as discriminatory practices that prevent same-sex couples from jointly purchasing homes or applying for home loans together due to the lack of legal recognition. The need for sensitization among brokers, landlords, and housing societies was underscored as a crucial step toward breaking barriers in the real estate sector.

CREDAI-MCHI also showcased examples of impactful initiatives, such as Gay Housing Assistance Resource (GHAR), which serves as a community-led platform to connect LGBTQIA+ individuals with housing opportunities. Attendees called for greater efforts to establish temporary shelter homes and support structures for vulnerable groups, particularly transgender individuals, emphasizing the importance of inclusive policies to foster a sense of belonging.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)