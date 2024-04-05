VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 5: The Business Fame, a leading platform for technological advancement and innovation, proudly organized the Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence 2024, a groundbreaking event held from March 22 to March 24, 2024. This confluence served as a dynamic forum where distinguished tech leaders, innovators, and industry experts, recognized for their achievements, converged to explore and shape the future of technology.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024 Date and Madhyahna Muhurat: Tithi, History, Significance, Puja Timing and More To Know About Hindu Festival That Celebrates the Birth of Lord Rama.

The three-day event featured insightful discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, focusing on various facets of technology and innovation. From upskilling in the era of AI and cloud adoption to navigating data-driven healthcare innovations, the confluence provided attendees with invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements in the tech landscape.

Highlighted Sessions and Featured Speakers:

Also Read | RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

22nd March, 2024 - "Upskilling in the Era of AI & Cloud Adoption: Shaping the Future of Tech Competency"

Aishwarya Rai, a renowned Tech Evangelist and Product Manager with over 5 years of experience, captivated the audience with her expertise in AI, ML, and tech startups. With a proven track record in driving revenue growth and launching successful products, Aishwarya's insights shed light on the importance of upskilling in the rapidly evolving tech industry. Pratik Jain, a seasoned Business Analyst with expertise in cloud transformations, provided insights into specific skill gaps and challenges in the current workforce related to AI and cloud technologies. He also outlined his plan to measure the impact of upskilling efforts on business performance and innovation. Vijay Panwar, an entrepreneurial spirit with a deep understanding of technological solutions across industries, possesses the capability to analyze complex information. Coupled with a comprehensive understanding of different technological platforms and their applications across industries, this positions him well to make informed, balanced, and fair judgments. Ketan Rathor, a true pioneer in innovation with a remarkable career spanning 23 years, has impacts that transcend borders, extending across continents and shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence, software engineering, and ERP systems such as SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft for Fortune 100 companies globally.

23rd March, 2024 - "Tech-Infused Healing: Navigating Data-Driven Healthcare Innovations for a Cure"

Keyur Patel, a distinguished Lead Solution Architect, shared his wealth of experience in data engineering and artificial intelligence, emphasizing the critical role of technology in revolutionizing healthcare. His commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of society resonated with attendees, inspiring innovative approaches to healthcare solutions. Shantanu Indra, Data Unification expert in Life Sciences shared his decades of experience in applications of data engineering. His customer-patient experience approach drives success stories across industries driving adoption and economic returns. His innovations includes data unification data loss reduction and end-to-end data solutions emphasizing on enforcing accountability and governance in healthcare and life sciences. Saravanan Karuppiah is a veteran leader in embedded software development for medical devices, boasting over two decades of experience. Karuppiah is a published subject-matter expert, inventor and has served as a judge for several prestigious awards. He holds a Master of Science in Software Engineering from The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (India) and a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Madras. Robin Verma, a Technology Leader with 20 years of experience, excels in delivering data engineering and analytics programs. He has keenly observed the changing trends in technology and is well-versed with the new era and emerging technologies. Currently serving as VP Data Engineering Manager at Wells Fargo, India, Verma continues to drive technological advancement.

24th March, 2024 - "Upskilling in the Era of AI & Cloud Adoption: Shaping the Future of Tech Competency"

Mageshkumar Naarayanasamy Varadarajan, an industry leader and distinguished engineer with over 21 years of experience, captivated the audience with his insights into software development, testing, and DevOps. Well versed with multiple languages, solving critical issues, and leading teams, he spearheaded architectural changes for large scale projects, modernized legacy systems to enhance efficiency and performance, and defined cloud-agnostic solutions, all while receiving recognition for innovative solutions and various successful project implementations. Mageshkumar demonstrates outstanding knowledge in a variety of expertise including cloud and data security, and new technologies like AI and Machine Learning. Somasundaram Kumarasamy, with over 20 years of experience in software engineering and specialized in cloud transformation and modernization within the .NET ecosystem, has profound domain expertise in finance, healthcare, and media. Demonstrating exceptional skill in solving complex technical and business challenges, Somasundaram Kumarasamy is well-versed in keeping up with trending technologies, utilizing cloud innovations to enhance application scalability and performance in diverse sectors. Lakshmana Rao Koppada, an IT expert specializing in full lifecycle project implementation and administration of enterprise asset management software, serves as an industry expert and judge for prestigious awards such as the CODiE Awards, Brandon Hall Group, Globee Awards, and IBM Professional Technical Certification courses, ensuring the technical welfare of the profession. Soumya Barman, a customer-focused technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in software development and architecture. He has successfully solved complex business challenges through technology innovation, strategy & roadmap, resulting multimillion-dollar cost savings for Fortune 100 clients. His technology experience includes Public Cloud platforms including Security automation, Data Analytics & AI solutions. He has served as a judge for multiple technology awards that includes CODiE Awards, Brandon Hall Group, Globee Awards. Also he is a Fellow member of many distinguished organizations such as SAS, the Research World and IAENG. Joyanta Banerjee, In the dynamic world of cloud computing, Joyanta Banerjee stands out as a beacon of innovation and wisdom. With a career spanning over two decades, Joyanta, a Senior Cloud Architect, has not only navigated the complexities of digital transformation but has actively shaped its trajectory. Joyanta's expertise is not confined to the technical realms of architecting scalable, secure, and resilient cloud-based solutions. He has made significant strides in the broader tech community, notably serving as a judge in the Globe Cybersecurity and Information Technology Awards and the Brandon Hall HCM and Information Technology Awards. Adding to his multifaceted career, Joyanta has ventured into the world of authorship, co-authoring "Mastering Secure Java Application".

24th March, 2024 - "Tech Trends Reshaping the future of Digital Payments"

Lakshmi Sushma Daggubati is a Manager of Product Management at Mastercard and has over 8 years of experience working with payment solutions and stands out as a visionary within the digital payments sector. Sushma's technological contributions in the realm of financial technology are having a major impact on the landscape of the industry. Her focus on enhancing payment technology and streamlining financial transaction services has been pivotal in driving innovation in a sector that is critical to global economic activity. Sushma's advanced solutions in transaction processing are key in addressing some of the primary challenges faced by the industry, such as security, speed, and efficiency of transactions. She holds patents on - include: Method and system for storage/transfer of verified data via blockchain, Database system architecture for refund data harmonization, Systems and methods for automatic bill enrolment. With this Panel session we had Saravanan Karuppiah & Vijay Panwar.

About The Business Fame:

The Business Fame is a premier platform dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the global technology landscape. Through initiatives like the Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence, The Business Fame aims to empower tech enthusiasts, professionals, and entrepreneurs to drive positive change and shape the future of technology.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ajay Bairagi (Founder) & Harshal Gawale (Head of Events)

The Business Fame

Email: events@thebusinessfame.com

Phone: +91-8421361724

Website: www.thebusinessfame.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)