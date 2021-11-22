Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PrimeSoft, a leading IT solutions provider based out of Columbia, Maryland, United States, announced the acquisition of Tejora Private Limited, a Mumbai-based IT services company.

Tejora's innovative financial technology products and solutions such as Saffron Pay and Saffron Square have been adopted by major banks and financial institutions in India and South East Asia.

Currently, Tejora's 150+ engineers specialize in full stack technologies such as Angular, React, Java Springboot microservices, .Net, and consult with several banks, financial institutions and insurance companies.

"Our sector focus on Banking, Financial Services and Insurance has yielded large client wins recently in North America and India. This acquisition scales up our talent base and builds on our financial technology strengths to help clients in their digital transformation," said Prabhaker Ramakrishnan, President at PrimeSoft.

