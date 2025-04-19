Celebrity designer Rocky S and producer Ketki Pandit join hands at SAGE University, Bhopal, for the vibrant showcase of 'Swarnim'

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19: Producer Ketki Pandit's Youth Fashion collaborates with celebrity designer Rocky S to host the much-awaited fashion event 'Swarnim' at SAGE University, Bhopal. Swarnim is not just a fashion show--it's a celebration of aspiration, mentorship, and the boundless energy of India's youth.

Also Read | Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, KuKu TV, Meesho, ChatGPT and Instagram Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Renowned film producer Ketki Pandit, celebrated for her critically acclaimed films such as The Shameless (Cannes 2024) and Footprints on Water, continues to make impactful strides in both cinema and youth empowerment. Having worked closely with leading film studios in India and abroad, Ketki recently released her much-talked-about romantic drama Bobby Aur Riahi Ki Love Story on JioCinema and Jio Hotstar, further cementing her position as a visionary storyteller.

Beyond the silver screen, Ketki has been a powerful force in the fashion and education space. Through her initiative Youth Fashion, she has been curating meaningful and high-energy fashion events across universities, merging creativity, education, and industry insight.

Also Read | Shine Tom Chacko Admits to Drug Use Following Arrest, Bail Likely To Be Granted Soon.

In continuation of this vision, Youth Fashion collaborates with the legendary fashion designer Rocky S along with Devrishi Krishan Sharma, an ace fashion designer showcasing their collection for the annual fashion show 'Swarnim' at SAGE University, Bhopal on 17th April 2025. Rocky S--renowned for his work with Bollywood stars and international fashion weeks--will judge the show, present his exclusive collection, and conduct a masterclass for budding fashion enthusiasts.

The event featured-leading supermodels Nishka Mehta and Muskan Arora, who graced the runway. The show is choreographed by the dynamic Sourabh Kant, with Shruti Haldipur and Gajendra Singh playing key roles in curating and coordinating the event under the Youth Fashion banner, (SGP).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)