Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: The pride and the feeling of patriotism cannot be measured. Especially, the people in India invoke nationalism like no other. And there's nothing better than cinema that fills the hearts of the audience with utmost love. Bringing impactful and jaw-dropping cinema to the audience, producer Shankar Naidu Adusumilli is excited about his upcoming film 'Bharateeyans'. Calling himself a proud Bharateeyan (Indian), Dr Shankar feels honoured to be the son of Bharat Mata.

On various occasions, he has expressed his love for India, and this movie is said to be a tribute to Hindustan. The forthcoming Hindi film is written and directed by Deena Raj and has an ensemble star cast including Nirroze Putcha, Subha Ranjan, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Samaira Sandhu, Peden O Namgyal and Rajeswari Chakraborty in lead roles.

The first look of the film was unveiled earlier in 2022, and it promises to evoke patriotism. The film's storyline has all the emotional chords which will make the audience feel proud of their country India. As per the sources, 'Bharateeyans' has a perfect dose of love, action, drama and patriotism in abundance.

When asked Dr Shankar to shed light on the film, he said, "The primary reason behind producing the film was to tell the audience a power-packed story. The film will show how an ordinary person can turn into a warrior to safeguard the country."

With the right emotions and patriotism, 'Bharateeyans' will be the first film to confront China's aggression and wrongdoings against India. Produced under Dr Shankar Naidu Adusumilli's banner Bharat American Creations, the film is slated to release soon.

