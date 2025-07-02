BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Product of the Year (POY)--the world's leading consumer-voted award for product innovation--proudly announced the Product of the Year 2025 Winners as part of its 17th edition in India.

Also Read | Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launched in India With Battery-as-a-Service Subscription; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Recognizing outstanding innovation across consumer product categories, this year's winning products span a diverse range, including Cooking Oil, Mattress, Recliner Chair, Smart Adjustable Sleeping Solution, Air Conditioner, Writing Books for Children, Health Insurance, and Life Insurance Plans. These products were voted as the most innovative by consumers across India, in a nationwide survey conducted by NielsenIQ.

Product of the Year 2025 Winners:

Also Read | One Girl 50 Snake Viral Video EXPLAINED: This YouTube Channel Claims To Expose the Reality of 'One Girl Fifty Snakes' Video! (Watch).

* Cooking Oil: Nutrica Blended Oil Range

* Health Insurance: ManipalCigna Sarvah

* Life Insurance - Retirement Plan: Aviva Signature Increasing Income Plan

* Life Insurance - Savings Plan: Kotak Life Gen2Gen Income Plan

* Life Insurance - Term Plan: Axis Max Life Smart Term Plan Plus

* Life Insurance - ULIP: Aviva Signature Investment Plan

* Mattress: Duroflex Duropedic Back Magic

* Recliner Chair: Sleepyhead RX7

* Smart Adjustable Sleep Solution: Duroflex Wave

* Split Air Conditioner: Lloyd Stunnair

* Writing Books for Children: Oswaal Lil Legends Pre-Writing Series

Founded in France over three decades ago, Product of the Year is currently present in over 40 countries. In India, POY has been rewarding consumer-led product innovation for 17 years now. The winners are determined through a robust, independent consumer research process conducted by NielsenIQ, ensuring credibility and real-world relevance.

Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management, remarked,

"Product of the Year represents the voice of the people. In today's fast-evolving market, consumers are looking for innovations that offer true value. This award not only guides shoppers but has a proven impact on sales and brand trust."

Raj Arora, CEO of Product of the Year India, added,

"We're proud to celebrate innovation that matters. In our 17th year in India, POY continues to offer visibility and relevance to product teams. The recognition is driven by consumers."

Over the years, POY India has expanded its scope and strengthened brand collaborations through robust digital, offline, and integrated campaigns. Leveraging a globally recognized logo and a research-backed recognition, the award empowers winning brands to stand out in a crowded marketplace, leading to an upward tick in sales.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)