Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Progressive Infotech, an IT Managed Services provider, proudly announces its second consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work™ in India, reflecting its ongoing commitment to creating an environment that nurtures growth and employee satisfaction.

Prateek Garg, Founder and Managing Director, reiterates, "We stay committed to remaining a performance-driven learning platform for anyone who wants to join us, investing more each year in this pursuit."

Endorsed by top-tier businesses, Progressive Infotech empowers enterprises on their digital transformation journeys. Home to a dynamic team of over 1000+ professionals and an advanced NOC-SOC in India's National Capital Region, the firm harnesses technology, talent, and capabilities to ensure clients achieve their desired business outcomes.

The Great Place to Work™ certification highlights Progressive Infotech's unyielding commitment to a workplace culture that encourages collaboration, innovation, and lifelong learning. This culture has resulted in the creation of groundbreaking Intellectual Properties - Centilytics, an Intelligent Cloud Management Platform (www.centilytics.com), and Workelevate, a Conversational AI-led Digital Employee Experience Platform (www.workelevate.com).

Progressive Infotech's success is directly linked to its strong leadership and a rigorous learning culture that champions open new skill development and hands-on experience for technology-savvy associates. The firm consistently invests in professional development, fostering a highly skilled, motivated workforce that can meet the evolving needs of the digital landscape.

For more about Progressive Infotech and its IT Managed Services, visit www.progressive.in.

