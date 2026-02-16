VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: CGC University, Mohali: With a focus on accelerating Punjab's progress through collective dialogue and sectoral collaboration, the Rising Punjab Summit was organized at CGC University, Mohali, by DIB Events (Dubai International Business).

The summit brought together prominent personalities from multiple domains, including Education, Agriculture, Sports, Politics, and Religion, and Health, to deliberate on actionable pathways for the state's development. Among the key dignitaries was S. Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Hon'ble Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development, Punjab, who addressed the gathering and spoke on strengthening rural economy, livestock development, and allied sectors as key drivers of Punjab's growth. He was joined by Shri Hans Raj Hans, former Member of Parliament and renowned Punjabi singer, who shared his views on cultural leadership and the role of art and music in shaping social consciousness.

Other distinguished dignitaries who attended and addressed the event included Bhai Harpal Singh Ji, Head Granthi Sri Fatehgarh Sahib; Giani Harpreet Singh, Kartar Singh Pehalwan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Dr. Ramandeep Kaur, Randeep Singh (Mental Health Expert), Gill Raunta, and Jarnail Singh (Punjabi Actor). Their addresses underscored the importance of collective responsibility, sectoral innovation, and community-driven initiatives in strengthening Punjab's socio-economic framework.

The summit, organized by DIB and coordinated by Amandeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, and Navneet Singh, aimed to create a collaborative platform for thought leaders, policymakers, academicians, and industry experts to exchange ideas and propose practical solutions. Representatives from various professional backgrounds presented their insights on strengthening cross-sector partnerships for long-term impact.

On the occasion, reflecting on the larger vision behind the initiative, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Hon'ble Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali, remarked, "Education plays a central role in shaping progressive societies. Platforms that connect students with leaders from diverse sectors strengthen their vision and responsibility towards contributing to Punjab's growth."

Echoing the sentiment, Hon'ble Managing Director Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal stated, "Punjab has immense potential across industries and talent pools. Through initiatives like the Rising Punjab Summit, we aim to create meaningful dialogue that translates ideas into actionable outcomes for the youth and the larger community."

Hosting the summit at CGC University, Mohali, reflected the institution's commitment to societal growth through quality education, skill development, and industry engagement. The university emphasised its mission of nurturing future-ready leaders and providing students with opportunities to interact directly with distinguished personalities from diverse fields. The event witnessed active participation from students, faculty members, and invited delegates, reinforcing the shared vision of DIB and CGC University, Mohali, to contribute meaningfully to Punjab's progress through dialogue, collaboration, and education.

