Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): Prominent Writer, Director & Producer of Bollywood Shri Subhash Ghai of Mumbai, India, has been included by the World Book of Records as one of the pioneers in bringing the digital revolution to small centres of India by introducing digital projections systems in theatres along with Introducing new actors, technicians and performers grooming them into stars and contributing to the development of Cinema for 55 years.

Being a prominent writer, director & producer of Hindi cinema, Subhash Ghai conceived and directed a magnum audio-visual stage show 'Cinema Cinema' in 1991, celebrating 100 years of world cinema with 42 Bollywood stars, 200 musicians, and 250 dancers on a 180 feet stage at NSCI, Mumbai.

The certificate was bestowed to Subhash Ghai by Barrister Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) along with Usman Khan, Dr Suchita Shukla & Parul Chawla Significantly, Ghai started his career in Hindi cinema as an actor with small roles in films including Taqdeer (1967) and Aradhana (1969). He was lead in the 1970s Umang and Gumraah. His directorial debut was the film Kalicharan (1976) which he obtained through a recommendation by Shatrughan Sinha. As of 2016, he has written and directed a total of 16 movies. In 2006, he set up his own film institute Whistling Woods International, in Mumbai. The institute trains students in filmmaking: production, direction, cinematography, acting, and animation. Earlier, the United Kingdom and South Africa sought his expertise to help set up institutions. Under his able mentorship, the WWI teams have also helped the Hong Kong government to promote tourism in their country. In December 2013, the international confederation of NGOs and the United Nations conferred the Karmaveer Chakra upon him for his contribution as an educationist to developing skills and innovative education in India in the field of cinema and entertainment.

World Book of Records is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works intercontinental from all continents with a global network. It recognizes potential talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honours personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution to humanity and universal peace.

On being recognized by the World Book of Records, Subhash Ghai was congratulated by Virendra Sharma (Member of British Parliament, England), Simon N. Ovens DL (HM The King's Representative, Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Harrow, United Kingdom), Navendu Mishra (Member of British Parliament, England), Lord Raminder Singh Ranger (House of Lords), Wilhelm Jezler (Europe Head, Switzerland), Dr Diwakar Sukul (Chairman, World Book of Records, England) and other dignitaries of film fraternity from the international scenario.

