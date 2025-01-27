VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Pickleball, a fast-growing paddle sport that blends the excitement of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is taking the global sports arena by storm. Its rapid rise in popularity is fueled by its accessibility, shorter match durations, and appeal to players and fans of all ages. Recognizing the potential of this burgeoning sport, India is set to host the inaugural season of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) from January 24th to February 2nd, 2025, in Mumbai.

The WPBL stands to be India's first professional pickleball league, gathering six competitive franchises to build a platform that will elevate the sport's status in the country. The league was founded by Natekar Sports & Gaming (NSG) in partnership with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India, a joint venture between Sony Music and Sony Pictures. With its sights set on expansion into Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, WPBL promises to transform pickleball into a global phenomenon, starting with India.

The outstanding franchises in the league are those such as Pune United, led by a very strong vision and guided by some of the most influential figures in entertainment, education, and industry.

Amongst those leading the charge for Pune United are Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil and Pooja Patil, who bring with them expertise unmatched in education, community building, and innovation to the team.

Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Chairman of Ajeenkya DY Patil University, has long been recognized as a leader in academic excellence, research, and development. His institution, part of the prestigious DY Patil Group, has consistently fostered talent and innovation, a vision he now extends to the sporting world through Pune United.

Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil said, "Pickleball represents the evolution of sports for the modern generation. It is fast, inclusive, and connects communities. Through Pune United and WPBL, we are committed to nurturing grassroots talent and building a platform that empowers athletes to shine on the global stage."

Pooja Patil echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the community-driven nature of the franchise. She said, "Sports are more than competition; they are a tool for inspiration and unity. Our aim with Pune United is to create a thriving ecosystem that fosters growth for both players and fans. WPBL is the perfect platform to bring people together and champion the future of sports in India."

Pune United has other influential persons supporting it, with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh being Bollywood legends, who make the team have cultural resonance along with star power, and operational excellence and innovation in the form of Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Sunanda Mehta and Arihant Mehta - pioneers in automotive and electric mobility.

The World Pickleball League will leverage the new-found popularity of shorter formats in sports, where the short, intense, and thrilling nature of matches has made them the darling of the modern audience, and instant entertainment value has drawn a lot of fans.

From IPL in cricket to Pro Kabaddi, WPBL has an opportunity to replicate this success in pickleball.

Mumbai, the host city for WPBL's inaugural season, has been touted as the perfect setting for this revolutionary league. Being a media, entertainment, and sports hub, Mumbai offers iconic venues, a passionate fan base, and a strong corporate sponsorship network, which will ensure the league's success. The recent World Pickleball Championship (WPC) event in the city showcased the sport's immense potential, with over 148 million impressions, 53 million households reached, and 500+ athletes from top countries participating.

WPBL marks a new chapter in India's sports history, and Pune United, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil and Pooja Patil, is set to play a pivotal role in this journey. By combining academic rigor, strategic thinking, and a passion for fostering talent, the Patils are not just building a team but creating a movement that will shape the future of sports in India.

