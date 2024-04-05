Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two people have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with illegal manufacture and sale of banned Methaqualone tablets.

The arrests were made on March 28 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Also Read | Bhima Koregaon Violence: Supreme Court Grants Bail to Activist, English Literature Professor Shoma Kanti Sen in Elgar Parishad Case.

The two accused have been identified as Parmeshwar Vyas from Jodhpur and Ravi Dudani from Udaipur, the law enforcement agency informed.

The Methaqualone tablets is a psychotropic substance that is banned under the national Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also Read | Kia To Invest USD 28 Billion in Future Mobility Solutions To Strengthen Its Gasoline Hybrid Vehicle Lineup by 2028.

"Enforcement Directorate (ED), Headquarters Office has arrested Parmeshwar Vyas and Ravi Dudani from Jodhpur and Udaipur respectively on March 28 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in a case related to illegal manufacture and sale of Methaqualone tablets, a psychotropic substance banned under the NDPS Act, 1985," the agency stated in a post on X.

ED also conducted search operations at the residential premises of the two accused on march 28.

Both have been remanded to seven days custody by Special Judge, Jaipur Metro - I (Rajasthan).

"Special Judge, Jaipur Metro - I (Rajasthan) remanded them to ED custody for 7 days. Search operations were also conducted at the residential premises of Parmeshwar Vyas and Ravi Dudani on march 28," the agency added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)