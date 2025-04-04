VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Who says love stories are only for the young?! Well, time to change your mind because Rajkamal Entertainment is here to challenge that notion with their latest offering, Ashi Hi Jamva Jamvi. Directed by Lokesh Gupte, this film promises to serve a hearty platter of emotions, laughter, and romance, proving that matters of the heart know no age limit.

The recently released trailer brings back the dynamic duo of Marathi cinema - Ashok Saraf and Vandana Gupte, sharing screen space after many years. Needless to say, their chemistry is nothing short of magical. Their playful banter and endearing camaraderie hint at a narrative that's both fresh and nostalgic, capturing the essence of timeless relationships.

From the glimpses offered, Ashi Hi Jamva Jamvi appears to be more than just a romantic comedy. It's a heartfelt exploration of relationships, delving into the complexities of companionship and the universal desire for connection. The storyline promises a rollercoaster of emotions, sprinkled with humour and light-hearted moments that shall resonate across generations.

Adding more flavour to this cinematic feast is a talented ensemble cast, including Omkar Kulkarni, Tanishka Vishe, Sunil Barve, Chaitrali Gupte, Milind Phatak, Sulekha Talwalkar, and Pushkaraj Chirputkar.

Set to release on April 10, 2025, Ashi Hi Jamva Jamvi is gearing up to be the family entertainer of the season. Get ready to embark on a journey that redefines love and friendship, proving that age is just a number.

Trailer link - https://youtu.be/rRezj8ucR6A?si=X6zOSI6KBxqvajm2

