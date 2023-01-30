Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Driven by the government's major push for accelerated adoption of end-to-end digitisation of businesses, the Business-2-Business (B2B) e-commerce platforms have become an integral part of the operations of wholesalers, retailers and the distributors alike.

B2B e-commerce has also emerged as an effective means of improved brand awareness and better sales management. In the era of smart manufacturing, the way companies manufacture and distribute their products has completely changed. The companies offering a digital B2B e-commerce platform are attracting more customers and businesses.

Flourished by the higher internet penetration and advanced payment platforms, the B2B e-commerce has created a revolution in the retail industry. Ensuring the availability of products priced at lower rates they successfully attract more and more customers.

Ramagya Mart is one such B2B e-commerce platform that offers traditional Indian manufacturing businesses a digital edge to better their distribution reach using its service propellers. As an e-trading marketplace, Ramagya Mart allows e-commerce by enabling manufacturers build their wholesale business e-shop and the brands to have their QR codes.

Meanwhile, the government has rolled out numerous initiatives to foster a vibrant e-commerce ecosystem in the country. It has also notified consumer protection rules for e-commerce. Even the initiatives like Digital India and Start-up India are contributing to the expansion of e-commerce in India.

According to a recent market report, the B2B trade opportunity in India is expected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2030 out of which B2B e-commerce will have the 8 per cent share. Obviously, it's a huge opportunity for the B2B e-commerce players.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart said, "B2B e-commerce has a bright future and the government has been equally supportive with its policies. In the current scenario, it is vital for every B2B business to be on an efficient e-commerce site like Ramagya Mart that provides its customers automated yet personalised and a hassle-free experience with its smart and steering structure."

Ramagya Mart is India's first and only B2B E-Trading Marketplace for Home Appliances that caters to Manufacturers, Wholesalers, Traders, Distributors and Retailers to build their wholesale business e-shop. This new-age e-commerce platform backed by technology enables manufacturers to reach their targeted wholesale potential without any restrictions or limitations.

It seamlessly creates a community consisting of home appliance manufacturers who can connect with their target audience. A highly intelligent technologically evolved and secured B2B e-marketplace, Ramagya Mart has been developed to facilitate high levels of customisation. It has earned the trust of manufacturers and sellers via its perfectly designed business model.

Moving fast to achieve rapid growth and market share, Ramagya Mart also offers a special 34-day interest-free credit service. This service is implemented to ease the issues of retailers, resellers, and wholesalers distributors, who wish to buy home appliance products directly from manufacturers listed on the Ramagya Mart portal. At this platform, everything is completed and compiled digitally with instant approvals and disbursements, and the best feature: the loan is collateral free.

