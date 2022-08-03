New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Ranjit Rath has taken over as new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited (OIL), the country's second-largest public sector exploration and production company, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Rath took charge as CMD of the Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, on 2nd August.

Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan: Sonu Nigam's Soothing Voice, Pritam's Composition and Cute Puppy Love Make This Romantic Ballad Unmissable! (Watch Video).

Before taking over the charge of Oil India Limited, Rath was the chairman cum managing director of Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited under the Ministry of Mines.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Khanij Bidesh India Limited; Managing Director of Bharat Gold Mines Limited and also held additional charge of the Director General of Geological Survey of India under the Government of India.

Also Read | BTS To Release FIFA World Cup 2022 Theme Song; From Release Date to Campaign Details; Here’s Everything You Need To Know!.

Rath, an alumnus of IIT Bombay & IIT Kharagpur, has over 25 years of experience in the field of geosciences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)