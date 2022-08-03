Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's new song "Main Ki Karaan?" is out and it is a beautiful soothing number from Sonu Nigam that is absolutely pleasing to the ears. The music video is characterized by the childhood of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's character from the film. The adorable puppy love narrative fits perfectly well. Laal Singh Chadda: Makers Drop Video Of ‘Tur Kalleyan’ Song From Aamir Khan’s Film And This Soulful Track Gives Glimpse Of India’s Picturesque Locales (Watch Video).

Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan

