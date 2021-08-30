New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/SRV Media): With an aim to reduce vehicular emission and adopt green vehicles, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has joined hands with Rawmatt Industries to convert city transit buses and 25 cars in its fleet to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Under this eco-friendly initiative, NMC plans to convert 200 standard-sized buses and 195 midi and mini diesel buses to CNG. Hailed as a clean burning fuel, it burns with a lower carbon content than other fuels, thereby producing fewest emissions and lower pollutants.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2021: From Prem Mandir in Vrindavan to Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, Know About These Famous Lord Krishna Temples in India.

Rawmatt Industry is one of the largest providers of environmentally friendly fuels and has been working closely with NMC in helping them meet their greener objectives. To reduce the level of air pollution in Nagpur city, the municipality has undertaken to check vehicular emissions. In an effort to inspire the mass, the CNG conversions have been introduced on the civic body's official cars. Apart from being a cost-effective fuel option, CNG conversions have shown to increase mileage of the car.

Kaustubh Gupta, CEO, Rawmatt Industries and son of Shri Padmesh Gupta of Gupta Group said, "We are proud to work with NMC to reduce emission and adopt greener and eco-friendly vehicles. As a company, we have dedicated teams and required equipment to support any conversions required and help deliver results on alternative fuel technology. While the move by NMC will not only save taxpayers money that can be used for city's development; it will increase the life of the four-wheelers by seven years."

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Series Launch Likely Next Month; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Continuing its association, Rawmatt Industries will also hand over a CNG converted tractor to NMC, which has been donated by Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari for the betterment of the city. The tractor will be specifically used for transporting treated sewage water.

Rawmatt Industries was established in 2017 in Nagpur and carries out a wide range of business activities. It is one of the top players in the category of CNG Filling Stations and widely known for its retro-fitment technology on alternative fuel. The company provides service across Four Wheeler CNG Conversion Kit Dealers, Three Wheeler CNG Conversion Kit Dealers, Car CNG Conversion Kit Dealers, CNG Filling Stations, CNG Conversion Kit Spare Part Dealers. The company has been working towards furthering its goal of establishing a more sustainable method of energy consumption that will make way to a cleaner and healthier future.

To know more, visit: http://rawmatt.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)