Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI): Payments and banking platform Razorpay for Businesses on Tuesday announced that it has secured the Payment Aggregator - Cross Border (PA-CB) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per a company statement, this authorisation places Razorpay among a select cohort of fintechs permitted to facilitate both inward and outward cross-border payments with complete regulatory oversight.

Razorpay's new license, as per the statement, cements its position as one of India's most trusted and regulation-forward infrastructures for global money movement - powering all kinds of businesses from high-growth exporters and SaaS companies to freelancers, D2C brands, and global firms entering India's digital economy.

The authorisation adds "regulatory depth" to Razorpay's stack, already operating at significant scale, trusted by leading global leaders such as Airbnb, Agoda, Klook, Shopify, Hostinger, among others.

Shashank Kumar, MD and Co-founder, Razorpay, said, "A growing number of Indian businesses today are being built for global customers from day one, just as a rising wave of global companies are choosing India as one of their most important growth markets. What these businesses need are financial rails that make it just as easy to serve a customer in New York or Singapore as it is in Mumbai. At Razorpay, we've always seen ourselves as a money-movement platform for businesses, not just a payments company."

He added, "With Razorpay International Payments, we're taking the complexity out of cross-border payments and creating one trusted solution for ambitious businesses on both sides. Further, receiving the PA-CB license reinforces our deep focus on compliance, our partnerships with banks and regulators, and our commitment to helping Indian businesses participate in the global economy with confidence."

Razorpay International Payments is designed to reflect how money actually moves in a global, digital-first economy.

On the exports side, Indian businesses can accept payments in 130+ currencies through familiar methods like cards, wallets, and local bank transfers, with optimised flows delivering success rates of 95 per cent on international transactions.

On the imports side, global platforms can go live in India in real-time, without having to set up an India entity, offering UPI, RuPay, EMIs, netbanking, and 100+ local methods through a single integration, with INR-native pricing, OTP-led checkout, and India-based support.

"As cross-border digital commerce becomes a core pillar of India's growth story, Razorpay aims to be the default operating system for global money movement for Indian businesses. By bringing together payments, compliance, and infrastructure on a single platform, Razorpay is building the financial rails that allow Indian innovation to reach customers in every part of the world," the Razorpay statement concluded.

Established in 2014, Razorpay provides technology payment solutions to businesses. It was founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur. (ANI)

