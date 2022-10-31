New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/ATK): The evolution of different blockchain sectors since its inception has been the greatest alleviation in the financial world. Decentralized Finance aids the market mix of cryptocurrencies, the NFT market, and the gaming industry.

The next investors' insight will be on virtual gaming platforms and memecoins that utilize communication and promotion strategy. The web3 space is a projection that gives more prowess to the DeFi market.

The memecoin ecosystem is equipped with communicable visions and non-traditional incentives. Having its initial history with Dogecoin (DOGE) project, the meme ideologies become a spoof for spikes and skies.

The advertisement projection creates a vacuum called FOMO meaning investors Fear Of Missing Out. Community collaboration is strengthened with value integration and a user-friendly interface. The meme is jokey but justifies jubilation as your portfolio jumps.

Read on to find out how three tokens: Rocketize (JATO), Cosmos (ATOM) and Stellar (XLM) fit into the meme coin ecosystem.

Introduction to Rocketize network The community emblem is considered the best framework on which Rocketize networks are built. The meme token is connected to the Binance Smart Chain contract in the DeFi space.

Rocketize (JATO) token's leverage is on accommodating talent pools of strategic users utilizing decentralized governance and tools for decision-making. With JATO as a utility token on the Rocketize network, the project is favored with a deflationary motive of memecoin circulation.

The open-source project charges a 2 per cent tax on each transactional activity, and the project will burn 50 per cent of the circulating supply after launching to improve its value due to scarcity.

The Atomic Nation was worked on with no less than 100 teams of developers who volunteered to establish these common goals. The three fundamental paths of the Rocketize network are: optimizing DeFi's visionary standards and technology; charity endeavors through science world exploration; and lastly, its people.

The project is community-oriented as it operates on an incentive structure by navigating both Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). This project aids ROCKMint's formation, which uses Web3 DApps to store NFT collectables and also helps users and investors transform memes into collectible trading cards.

Rocketize Token vs. CosmosThe Cosmos (ATOM) framework is built as an antidote to rectify the proof-of-work-related environmental crisis by offering a connected blockchain ecosystem.

It was targeted to correct some passive blockchain attributes that tend to be slow, less scalable, and expensive. The utility token, ATOM, is programmed to be transacted on a hybrid proof-of-stake algorithm.

The Cosmos (ATOM) functionality is leveraged on three layers, namely, the application layer for transaction processes; the networking layer that gives room for communication in the community; and lastly, the consensus layer by affirming the ecosystem's current state.

The Cosmos SDK, also known as the Software Development Kit, helps create efficient optimization for blockchain infrastructure on modularity. Functions for big and long-term DApps are aced to boost substantial scalability.

Rocketize Token vs. StellarWith the vision of connecting the world's financial institutions in the DeFi space, the Stellar (XLM) project built a peer-to-peer (P2P) protocol as a payment provider.

The fundamental protocol objective of the Stellar (XLM) project is the distribution of ledger technology, an open-source development, and community ownership of distributions. The project's access to the financial system helps to resolve problems of high fees and slow procedures in the financial setup, especially for cross-border payments.

How Early Investors Can Navigate the Process of Purchasing Rocketize TokenThe Rocketize (JATO) community for users or investors is filled with DAO benefits and high-yield projections. The memecoin presale plan shows no room for sectoral allotment as the token is community owned. Early investors are encouraged to make use of the cross-exchange mechanism to purchase $JATO tokens.

The initial supply of one trillion JATO tokens was distributed, but 50% of such will be burned after launching to block excesses and less valuation. DApps like Polygon, Ethereum (ETH), Binance smart chain (BSC), and others are suitable as purchase mediums.

Closing ThoughtsThe Rocketize Token (JATO) is a memecoin project that will command the cryptocurrency market force for a substantial period. Through token communication and promotion strategy, investors are rest assured to reap massively by having Rocketize (JATO), Cosmos (ATOM), and Stellar (XLM) tokens in their investment portfolio.

