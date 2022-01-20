New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network along with Project StepOne has announced their new campaign, 'Wave Se Safe' that puts the spotlight on spreading authentic information about the new variant of COVID-19.

The campaign aims to sensitise people about the situation and how putting it under control is in our own hands.

The information will be given by a subject expert/doctor from Project StepOne, covering the important aspect of the new variant that people must know. The information will reach out to listeners of RED FM across 40 cities.

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Looking at the ongoing hysteria around the third wave of COVID, we believe that the need of the hour is for thorough and accurate information. We realized there is a huge population that lacks authentic information about safety precautions around the new variant. Therefore, Red FM along with Project StepOne hereby announces its new campaign "Wave Se Safe" to deliver indispensable instructions and spread awareness. We have had a long and fruitful association with them in the past and our collective aim is to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible to stay aware and updated about the pandemic."

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder, Ujala Cygnus and Core Team Member, Project StepOne, said, "We are proud and privileged to have been associated with Red FM since the very beginning of this fight against the Pandemic. Red FM has driven many educational campaigns including 'Doubt ko out Kar' and 'Nation ka Vaccination' to urge the community to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour. 'Wave se Safe' is a great step to get reliable advice to the community members straight from the doctors to make sure we sail through the omicron wave smoothly."

