Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: In India, one in six couples grapple with infertility, seeking medical solutions to overcome conception challenges. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, around 27.5 million individuals in the country face infertility. The journey through infertility poses significant emotional and physical challenges, affecting both women and men. Causes may stem from female (30%), male (30%), or combined factors (30%), with an additional 10% categorized as unexplained. The prevalence of these issues underscores the need for accessible support and solutions in the realm of reproductive health.

Jehangir Hospital in Pune is committed to offering thorough medical support for men facing reproductive health and infertility challenges. The hospital provides proactive diagnostics and treatment, focusing on preventive measures to address fertility issues effectively.

Dr. Sharayu Mohite, Infertility Consultant, Jehangir Hospital, says, "For the past decade, male infertility has been increasing, primarily attributed to sedentary lifestyles and physical inactivity. Abdominal obesity triggers elevated androstenedione hormones, sending signals to the pituitary that sufficient estradiol is present. Consequently, the hypothalamus is hindered in its functions, leading to a decrease in LH levels, reflecting in reduced FSH levels. This decline adversely impacts spermatogenesis, resulting in low sperm count or oligospermia. And Jehangir Hospital provides the treatment of oligospermia helping the patients to improve sperm count and overcome fertility issues.

Treatment of oligospermic men with high estradiol level

Individuals with abdominal obesity and diabetes often experience oligospermia, a condition that can lead to hypogonadotropic hypogonadism and subsequently, male infertility. Jehangir Hospital addresses this by analyzing the testosterone estradiol ratio, identifying elevated estradiol levels. Letrozole treatment is then employed to lower these levels, aiding patients in overcoming oligospermia. The specialists at Jehangir Hospital also provide guidance on lifestyle modifications, including weight loss, to mitigate potential complications associated with male infertility.

Preventive Diagnosis : Diabetes (HBA1C) and Semen Analysis test at Jehangir

Jehangir Hospital addresses the prevalent concerns of diabetes and obesity in India, recognizing their potential link to oligospermia. To streamline early detection of low sperm count issues, the hospital now offers a convenient combined test for both diabetes and semen analysis. This proactive approach ensures accurate identification and prompt intervention. The expert specialists focus on controlling diabetes and also provide personalized dietary guidance to enhance sperm count. Jehangir Hospital is committed to promoting reproductive health through accessible and comprehensive solutions.

In the practice of infertility Dr. Sachin Kulkarni, Infertility Specialist at Jehangir Hospital, observed, "30 to 35% of couples face male infertility issues, particularly low sperm counts. The impact of COVID and its aftermath has further exacerbated male infertility. A significant contributor to low sperm counts is an unhealthy diet, marked by excessive intake of meat, trans fats, junk food, potatoes, fertilized vegetables, dairy fat, alcohol, and smoking. On the contrary, a balanced diet that includes fish, almonds, walnuts, and vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits and green vegetables can positively influence sperm count. Opting for a well-rounded diet is key to maintaining a healthy sperm count and preventing male infertility."

In providing tailored treatments and personalized dietary guidance, Jehangir Hospital supports individuals facing infertility challenges. The specialists focus on preventive and personalized approaches aids in overcoming male infertility and promotes overall reproductive health.

