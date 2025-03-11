ATK

New Delhi [India], March 11: As the sun rises on what would have been the 79th birthday of the late Harish Khullar, family, friends, and admirers gather to honor the life of a man whose impact transcended generations. A visionary entrepreneur, a compassionate philanthropist, and a devoted family man, Harish Khullar's legacy continues to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Born into a world of possibilities, Harish Khullar carved a path of success through sheer determination and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As a businessman, he was known for his ability to turn challenges into opportunities, creating not just wealth but also livelihoods for many. His entrepreneurial spirit was matched only by his passion for art and culture. An avid art collector, he had an eye for creativity and a deep appreciation for the beauty that life had to offer.

But it was his heart of gold that truly set him apart. A dedicated social worker and philanthropist, Harish Khullar spent much of his life uplifting the underprivileged. His generosity knew no bounds, and his kindness touched countless lives. Whether it was through his charitable initiatives or his personal mentorship, he became a guiding light for many, offering hope and support to those in need.

At home, he was the cornerstone of his family--a loving husband, a doting father, and a proud grandfather. His warmth and wisdom created a nurturing environment that his family continues to cherish. Beyond his immediate circle, he was a friend and mentor to many, always ready to share his experiences and guide others with humility and grace.

Today, as we remember Harish Khullar, we celebrate not just his achievements but the values he stood for--integrity, compassion, and perseverance. His physical presence may be gone, but his spirit lives on in the hearts of those he touched. His legacy is a reminder that a life well-lived is one that leaves the world a little better than it was found.

On this special day, we honor his memory with love and gratitude, knowing that his light will continue to guide us for generations to come. Harish Khullar may be missed, but he will never be forgotten.

