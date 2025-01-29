VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: The globally revered Vaishnava leader and Guru, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, has graced the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 happening in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh at the moment. Known for his profound Vedic knowledge, modern interpretations of ancient texts, and his extraordinary ability to connect with the youth, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj's presence was highly anticipated by devotees and spiritual seekers alike.

Also Read | Ukrainian Actor Armen Ataian Arrested in Mumbai for Involvement in Torres Jewellery Ponzi Scam - Read Details.

It has been 3 days already and Maharaj ji has been meeting many revered social gurus at their Ashrams including Acharaya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, Swami Govindadev Giri Maharaj, Swami Giananand Giri Maharaj along with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Ji. The group was seen sharing the podium as Maharaj Pundrik Godwami Quotes- "Prayagraj is the king of the Teerth and as a king he wears a crown. All the Spiritual Gurus presiding at the Maha Kumbh are like the jewels on the crown of the Might Prayagraj"

Yesterday, Maharaj Pundrik Goswami Ji also met the Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath and thanked them for the impeccable arrangement the government has provided to all the devotees visiting Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | DeepSeek Under Scrutiny: Italy's Data Protection Authority Seeks Information From Chinese AI Company on Data Protection.

Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, often hailed as a spiritual guide for the modern generation, has inspired countless followers with his message of love, self-awareness, and compassion. His sessions, combining deep spiritual insights with practical wisdom, are renowned for leaving audiences deeply moved and enlightened. His arrival has been celebrated as a festival in many Mahakumbh Shivirs as we see at ISKCON Mahakumbh Shivir and his meeting with Jagad Guru Nimabarkacharya Ji. He also met Sadhvi Rithambara along with many other Spiritual Gurus.

For those eager to immerse themselves in his wisdom, here are the scheduled events:

Navdha Bhakti Pravachan

Dates: January 26-30, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Venue: Shri Kalyan Seva Ashram, Sector 19, Platoon Pull 7, Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

This discourse will delve into the nine forms of devotion (Navdha Bhakti), offering guidance on leading a life aligned with spiritual values.

Gopi Geet Katha

Dates: January 26-28, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Venue: Shri Guru Kashrini Kumbh Mela Shivir, Salori, Gangeshwar Marg, Sector 9, Prayagraj

Shri Maharaj will narrate the divine Gopi Geet, the soulful outpourings of the Gopis in the Srimad Bhagavatam, illuminating its profound spiritual significance.

Nav Yogeshwar Janak Samvaad

Dates: February 9-10, 2025

Time: To Be Announced

Venue: Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Shivir, Sector 18, Annapoorna Marg, Jhunsi, Prayagraj

This thought-provoking session will explore the timeless wisdom of Nav Yogeshwaras and their dialogue with King Janak, inspiring a deeper understanding of life's purpose.

Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj has earned immense admiration for his commitment to social causes, including free medical camps and educational initiatives for underprivileged children. His growing popularity among the youth stems from his relatable teachings that blend spiritual wisdom with practical guidance for contemporary challenges.

Many devotees visiting Mahakumbh have already diverted their time to attend his preachings too and not miss this rare opportunity to witness Shri Maharaj's profound oratory and engage with his transformative teachings at Maha Kumbh 2025. His visit is a testament to the enduring significance of spirituality in today's world.

For more information about Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj's Maha Kumbh schedule and other updates, please visit www.sripundrik.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)