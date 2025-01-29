New Delhi, January 29: Italy's data protection agency is said to be looking closely at DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company. DeepSeek and its large language model have caught the attention of regulators in Italy. The agency reportedly wants to find out more about how DeepSeek handles data protection and what practices they follow to keep people's information safe.

As per a report of Reuters, Italy's regulator seeks information from DeepSeek on data protection. The Italian authorities are interested in understanding how DeepSeek operates and manages its data. The Italian regulator, known as the Garante, has expressed a desire to learn more about DeepSeek's practices. They want to find out what personal data the company collects, where this data comes from, the reasons for collecting it, the legal grounds for doing so, and whether the data is stored in China. DeepSeek Banned for US Naval Officials: US Navy Bans Service Members From Using China’s AI Model Due to ‘Security and Ethical Concerns’.

According to reports, DeepSeek and its related companies have been given 20 days to respond to these inquiries. DeepSeek, which positions itself as a budget-friendly option compared to its US competitors, caused a tech stocks selloff on Monday. It happened after its free AI assistant DeepSeek-R1 surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT in popularity on the Apple App Store in the United States. DeepSeek recently launched Janus-Pro-7B, which is an open-source AI model for generating images.

Multiple reports indicate that Euroconsumers have pointed out a lack of information about how DeepSeek safeguards or limits access for minors using its services. They raised concerns about various aspects, including age verification processes and the way the company manages data related to young users. DeepSeek Funny Memes With ‘AI Lost the Job to AI’ Message Goes Viral: Best Superintelligent Jokes, Hilarious Instagram Reels and ROFL Images on DeepSeek R1 vs OpenAI vs ChatGPT.

Additionally, the US Navy has reportedly banned its service members from using DeepSeek's AI platform. According to reports, the DeepSeek ban was conveyed in an email sent to Navy personnel on Friday, which advised them not to use the Chinese AI platform. The email emphasised the risks associated with the platform's origins and raised potential ethical issues related to its use.

