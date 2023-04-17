New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): Aadya Global Healthcare (AGHC), a part of the PCTI Group of Companies, recently launched its Medical Value Travel (MVT) division. The soft launch of this division took place on 14 Apr 2023, and it was attended by a large number of well-wishers and dignitaries from the medical and healthcare industry. The event was a grand success, and it showcased AGHC's commitment to providing ethical and transparent medical services to its clients.

The proceedings of the event began with a brief overview of the PCTI Group of Companies and the work done so far in creating the AGHC MVT division. The audience was informed about the various services that AGHC offers, including medical consultations, diagnostics, surgeries, and post-operative care. The attendees were also apprised of the fact that AGHC is acredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), which is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services.

The Chairman of the Advisory Board, Dr Col Arvind Chaturvedi, was introduced to the audience, and he then gave an exposition on the vision for AGHC. He emphasized the fact that AGHC would carry out ethical and transparent business practices and that the company's primary focus would be on the well-being of its clients. Dr Chaturvedi also highlighted the need for a reliable and trustworthy medical value travel service provider in India and how AGHC was well-positioned to fill that void.

The event also saw the felicitation of doctors and eminent personalities from related fields and hospitals which have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AGHC. These dignitaries were recognized for their contributions to the medical field and for their willingness to collaborate with AGHC to provide high-quality healthcare services to patients from around the world.

The CMD of AGHC, in his address to the audience, shared the company's vision and future course of action in this emerging and bright industry. He emphasized that AGHC's focus would be on providing personalized medical care to its clients and that the company would leverage technology to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable. The CMD also spoke about AGHC's plans to expand its network of partner hospitals and clinics, both in India and abroad, to provide a comprehensive range of medical services to its clients.

In conclusion, the soft launch of AGHC's MVT division was a resounding success, and it showcased the company's commitment to providing ethical and transparent medical services to its clients. The event was a testament to AGHC's expertise in the healthcare sector and its ability to deliver world-class healthcare services to patients from around the world. With its focus on personalized care, technological innovation, and partnerships with leading hospitals and clinics, AGHC is well-positioned to become a leading player in the medical value travel industry in India and beyond.

