VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: Building on the massive popularity of the Reno14 Series, OPPO India has introduced a refreshing Mint Green variant of the OPPO Reno14 5G. The series has already made waves in the market, achieving an impressive 191%* sales growth in its first week compared to the Reno13 Series. With its ultra-slim profile, robust durability and AI-powered imaging capabilities, the Reno14 5G in Mint Green brings a calm, elegant aesthetic to the series--engineered for everyday performance. From capturing pro-level images to effortless multitasking, it strikes the perfect balance between style and substance.

Also Read | India and Maldives Sign Several MoUs During PM Narendra Modi's Visit, Agree on Free Trade Agreement Terms of Reference (See Pics).

The Mint Green Reno14 is available in two storage variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at ₹37,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at ₹39,999 -- across Mainline Retail Outlets, OPPO e-store, and Flipkart and Amazon.

Engineered for Elegance and Endurance

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

The Mint Green variant of the Reno14 continues OPPO's commitment to premium design and durability, featuring an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla® Glass 7i, and All-Round Armour architecture with Sponge Bionic Cushioning that protects your phone from shocks and accidental drops. Sleek and lightweight at just 7.42mm thin and 187g, it's designed for comfortable all-day use. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, it's built to withstand spills, splashes, high-pressure water, and even hot water, making it the perfect companion for monsoons as well as outdoor adventures.

The 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200nits brightness and a 93% screen-to-body ratio ensures a crystal-clear, immersive experience whether indoors or outdoors.

Next-Gen Imaging with Telephoto Precision

With a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens (3.5x optical zoom), 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP selfie camera, the Reno14 is equipped with OPPO's most advanced Hypertone Imaging Engine. The 3.5x telephoto lens is perfect for travel portraits and golden-hour shots, with AI-powered hybrid zoom up to 120x revealing details beyond the eye's reach. A Triple Flash Array ensures sharp low-light photos, while 4K HDR Video at 60fps - available on Main, telephoto and front lenses - and Underwater Photography Mode make it versatile across scenarios, from bustling night markets to carefree poolside moments. The Reno14 delivers a truly AI first photography experience with the AI Editor 2.0 that includes features like AI Recompose, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, etc. ensuring professional-grade results with every shot.

Designed for Seamless Multitasking

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 delivers up to 20% better performance and 30% improved power efficiency, backed by a 6-core Mali-G615 GPU and a 3.5x faster NPU 780 for AI tasks. AI HyperBoost 2.0 ensures fluid gaming, while AI LinkBoost 3.0 provides stable connectivity. The Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System with vapor chamber and aerospace graphite, paired with AI Temperature Control, keeps performance steady even during extended sessions. A massive 6000mAh 5-year durable battery offers up to two days of use, with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging delivering 12.8 hours of calls or 6.5 hours of video playback from just a 10-minute charge.

Smart AI Experience on ColorOS 15

The OPPO Reno14 runs on ColorOS 15, featuring the Trinity Engine for smarter performance and the Luminous Rendering Engine for ultra-smooth, lifelike animations. With GenAI integration, the Reno14 makes everyday tasks effortless, offering tools like AI Translate, AI VoiceScribe, and AI Mind Space, along with Google's Circle to Search. The Documents app adds productivity with AI Summary, AI Rewrite and Extract Chart, while AI Toolbox 2.0 includes Screen Translator, AI Writer and AI Recording Summary, which can record meetings in English, Hindi or Tamil and generate instant summaries.

The OPPO Reno14 5G Mint Green variant is more than just a new colour--it's a bold expression of what the modern smartphone can be: powerful, smart, and irresistibly stylish.

Price and Availability

The Reno14 5G Mint Green is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB, ₹ 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is now on sale across mainline retail outlets, OPPO e-store, and Flipkart and Amazon.

Exciting offers*:

* Bring home the Reno14 Series with No Cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

* Make Reno14 Series yours starting at just ₹2111/month with flexible EMI plans.

* Get 10% Instant cashback up to ₹5K on transaction amount for Credit Card EMI and ₹3.5K on Credit Card Non-EMI with selected Bank Partners.

* Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 10 months from all leading financiers

* Avail up to ₹5K Exchange Bonus with leading Trade in Partners

* Enjoy 3 months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced worth ₹5,200.

* Get 6 months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with Jio ₹1199 prepaid plan.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)