Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27: Rise Wellness Pvt. Ltd., under the dynamic leadership of its Chairman and Managing Director, Praveen Pullata, is proud to announce the launch of Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness, a groundbreaking initiative to redefine wellness tourism in India under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. With a mission to promote recreation, rejuvenation, and relaxation, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness aims to establish a robust presence in both urban and rural landscapes, bringing holistic Ayurvedic solutions to a diverse clientele.

The first flagship center is set to open in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, in January 2025, with an initial investment of INR 2.2 crore. Catering to an elite clientele, including celebrities and professionals, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness will offer innovative stress relief therapies, healing processes, yoga, meditation, and sound therapy, making it a unique destination for holistic well-being.

Expansion Plans for 2025: Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness is on a rapid growth trajectory, with plans to expand across Hyderabad, including centers in:

* Hitec City, Madhapur

* Kukatpally, Miyapur Area

* LB Nagar

* Somajiguda, Lakdikapool

* Uppal

Additionally, centers will be launched in major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, and Noida, followed by forays into Tier-2 cities including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, and Nellore along with Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Sangareddy and Miryalaguda in Telangana. The company also aims to penetrate micro-level markets through partnerships with Hi RISE apartments and Star hotels, while introducing unique Nivam Ayurvedic products to rural India.

Vision for 2026 and Beyond: In 2026, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness plans to establish luxurious Ayurvedic resorts:

* Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam (2 acres)

* Nandi Hills, Karnataka (5 acres)

With projected costs of INR 1.5-2.5 crore per metro center and INR 50-80 lakh for town centers, the company targets a revenue of INR 100 crore by 2028. This includes INR 25 crore from Hyderabad operations, INR 50 crore from town centers, and INR 30 crore from product sales. The company targets to add 54 more such Wellness Centers and reach a 100cr turnover p.a. by 2027-28.

Innovative Stress Relief as a USP Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness emphasizes delivering stress relief through cutting-edge Ayurvedic therapies, making it a preferred choice for high-net-worth individuals and health-conscious consumers. "Our vision is to blend India's ancient wellness traditions with modern innovations to make Ayurveda accessible to everyone, from urban elites to rural communities," said Praveen Pullata, CMD of Rise Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Revolutionizing Wellness Tourism Aligned with the government's vision to promote wellness tourism, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness is setting the stage to position India as a global hub for holistic health and rejuvenation. By reaching underserved areas and integrating Ayurvedic practices into everyday life, Nivam aims to create a ripple effect of well-being across the nation.

About Rise Wellness Pvt. Ltd

Rise Wellness Pvt. Ltd. is a leading wellness enterprise committed to delivering innovative and sustainable health solutions. With Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness, the company seeks to bridge traditional Ayurveda with modern-day needs, promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being for all.

For more information, please visit Nivam Help Desk : nivamwellness@gmail.com

