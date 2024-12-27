Beyoncé Knowles-Carter had her fans gasping for more when on December 26, she shared a teaser for what could be the release of new music from the Grammy Award-winning singer. But just a day before that on Christmas 2024, the “Halo” singer had left football fans furious. The viewers of the National Football League (NFL) Christmas Day game between Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in the USA were mad at Beyoncé for something she did during her halftime performance at the game. What did Beyoncé do that has fans of the league so angry at her? Let's find out. Beyonce Dropping New Music in January 2025? Queen B Surprises Fans With Release Date Reveal After NFL Christmas Halftime Show.

Did Beyoncé Knowles Flout NFL Rule With Hand Gun Gesture?

During her performance at the NFL game on December 25 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé Knowles made a hand gesture that did not go down well with followers of American football. Dressed in a dazzling white ensemble with a Cowboy hat – an outfit that matched her latest album Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé made a 'finger gun' gesture with her left hand that shocked viewers. What the h*ll was happening? That’s exactly what fans thought, as they gaped at the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer. Here’s why.

NFL Has Banned ‘Finger Gun’ Gesture

Did you know, the NFL has banned the ‘finger gun’ hand gesture from its games? This is because it denotes violence and the association does not want to promote anything like that. NFL wants its fans to enjoy the game in a happy and safe environment without feeling threatened. There is a penalty for this act if anyone indulges in it. It is for this reason that Beyoncé had fans shocked with her 'hand gun' moment, even if it was to promote her album with the Cowboy and Western theme.

NFL Fans React to Beyoncé

"Is NFL going to fine Beyoncé for finger guns?" asked a furious fan on Twitter/X. "Where is the flag on Beyoncé for the finger guns?!?!" wrote another one. Take a look at some reactions. Lamar Jackson Records Most Rushing Yards By Quarterback in NFL History, Surpasses Michael Vuck's Record During Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Christmas Day 2024 Game.

Most Valid Question

Rules Are Rules

Where is the flag on Beyoncé for the finger guns?!?! pic.twitter.com/yFE1p1bbBa — Just_plain_Lynn (@ThatGirlLynnB) December 25, 2024

Only Beyoncé and 'Squid Game' Are Allowed Guns

Why was Beyoncé allowed to point finger guns in her halftime show but players are penalized for doing the same? The refs should have thrown a flag on that play and made her replay the down with loss of yards. https://t.co/BSwpvntLom — Liberty Lair 🎙 (@thelibertylair) December 26, 2024

NFL Double Standards

🚨🇺🇸 BEYONCÉ PLAYS WITH FIRE: NFL DOUBLE STANDARD GOES VIRAL Queen Bey's tone-deaf finger gun display at Netflix's Christmas game highlights celebrity privilege, while NFL players get fined for basic touchdown celebrations. The performance, her first since husband Jay-Z's legal… pic.twitter.com/wkB5KwCXQz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2024

Well, what do you think of the hand gun gesture of Beyoncé Knowles at the NFL game?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).