New Delhi [India], November 2: RiskBirbal Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a Delhi-based insurance broking company, has launched its extensive array of risk management solutions to mitigate uncertain financial risks, especially in small and medium businesses. The company is India's 1st broker to offer quotes online for all policies and helms the industry by providing well-informed financial solutions.

Riskbirbal received its IRDAI broking license earlier this year in May. The company has served more than 700 corporate clients to date. The company leverages AI & IoT-based technology along with effective risk management strategies to break down intricate risk concepts and provide user-friendly risk mitigation and transfer solutions for MSMEs.

"Although small & medium business has been instrumental in contributing to the overall growth of the nation, a huge number of the companies remain uninsured. Thus, Riskbirbal was founded with the aim to serve SMEs and MSMEs with specifically designed insurance and risk management products, leveraging the affinity model for effective sales," said Syed Meraj Naqvi, Founder and CEO of RiskBirbal Insurance Brokers.

The company is also adept at offering personalized insurance coverage and balancing premium costs and benefits. Timely renewals and expedited claim settlements are a part of the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, the company is focused on creating insurance products and risk management services that involve a mixed model of POS and direct engagement facilitated by robust software solutions.

"We emphasize continuous learning, and hence, we have established a research and development team within the organization to collaborate with insurers and other strategic partners," added Naqvi.

The company also offers value-added services like Policy Audits, Asset Valuation and Data Management at no extra cost. The company also plays an integral role in advising its clients on choosing the right policy as per their needs.

To mitigate the risk solutions, RiskBirbal aims to empower its clients with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed decisions with confidence, minimize potential disruptions and leave customers stress-free to focus on their core operations.

