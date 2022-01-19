New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/Target Media): The medical profession is among the noblest professions of the world and the courageous manner in which the medical professionals have served the society in times of the COVID-19 pandemic without even caring about their lives, it won't be wrong to say that we will always remain indebted to them.

We have lost many doctors to this lethal virus and with the emergence of the new variant Omicron, it is quite obvious that the workload of doctors is going to increase further. The Indian medical sector is going through tough times due to the shortage of health workers and this can result in some serious problems if the COVID-19 pandemic situation worsens.

As per an estimate, nearly 16 lakh students appear in 2021 the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) every year, and almost half of them clear the exam but there are only 1 lakh seats because of which many worthy students are deprived of fulfilling their professional aspirations. For such students, pursuing MBBS from abroad is the best option for fulfilling their dream of becoming a doctor.

Though we have few world-class medical institutions in India, the international colleges still have an edge over them and the students who graduate from the foreign institutes get the option of applying for jobs in any corner of the world.

If a student is thinking of pursuing MBBS from abroad, it is highly advisable that they get in touch with an MBBS Abroad consultant who has a great track record and is trustworthy because there are many consultants in the market that take a huge amount of money from the student and his family and make him join a college which has no or low ranking and accreditations.

RMC Educational Service Centre is one of the leading MBBS Abroad consultants of India and in the last 21 years, it has helped numerous students in getting admission to the college of their choice. RMC Education Service Centre provides comprehensive details regarding the best overseas colleges, universities, courses, etc. to students from where they can pursue MBBS/MD/MS/BDS/MDS and fulfill their professional aspirations. Though RMC Educational Service Centre is best known for MBBS Abroad, it is equally capable of guiding students in relation to other medical courses as well.

The team of the MBBS Abroad consultants at RMC Education Service Centre is highly qualified and well-equipped with the knowledge of all the technicalities and legalities that have to be fulfilled. This makes the whole process quite comfortable and hassle-free for students as well as their parents and the best part is that they also provide students with help in getting adjusted and accommodated in a new environment and culture. Students are also provided with proper counseling and assistance if they suffer from confidence issues as it is not easy for everyone to settle in a foreign land. The huge experience possessed by the MBBS Abroad experts of RMC Education Service Centre has helped it in creating a solid image of being the best in the industry and the strong relationships that it has developed overseas have also played a major part in acquiring accurate information and details regarding the foreign universities.

The MBBS Abroad consultants at RMC Educational Centre are very much dedicated and devoted towards their work. Moreover, they are always ready to hear the feedback, whether it is positive or negative because, for them, any suggestion which can help them in improving is always welcomed.

Mohammad Imteyaz (Noorani), the CEO & MD of RMC Education feels that RMC Education Service Centre is changing the dynamics of the Indian healthcare sector by helping students in getting admission in good colleges so that they can become doctors and serve society. On the other hand, it is also managing the chain of super-specialty hospitals, Cribs Hospital which has one branch in Madhubani, Bihar, and two in New Delhi.

The hospital which started its operations in 2014 has state-of-the-art infrastructure and provides world-class medical treatment to patients using the latest technologies at really affordable prices.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)