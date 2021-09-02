New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading infrastructure consultancy company Rodic Consultants has won the prestigious Times Excellence Awards 2021. Rodic was honoured with the prestigious 'Corporate Excellence in Infrastructure Consultancy' Award by an eminent jury comprising eminent industry leaders. Amid COVID-19, the awards were held virtually to ensure adherence to social distancing norms.

The jury recognised Raj Kumar as a trailblazer not only in the world of business but also in the sphere of philanthropy. During the second wave of coronavirus, Rodic Consultants had donated a 20 MT Cryogenic Container to Bihar Foundation and Jammu Medical College to tackle the shortage of liquid oxygen supply.

Also Read | Venezuela vs Argentina Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

In a span of 21 years, Rodic Consultants has been a preferred consultants for reputed organisations such as NHAI, NHIDCL, DFCCIL and various state governments. Timely and cost-effective project delivery and exceptional commitment to customer service are key value propositions offered by Rodic Consultants. It is currently rendering its services in executing the Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel highway tunnel project in the Himalayas. It is truly a challenging project, given the geolocation of the site and the environmental norms of the location. In an endeavour to deliver the best outcome, Rodic Consultants has used the advanced NATM technology in this project for drilling hills and rough terrains.

Its other iconic projects include AIIMS-Digha Elevated Corridor, Varanasi-Aurangabad Highway, New Ganga six-lane Extradosed Bridge, Patna Smart City Project, etc. Raj Kumar, CMD, Rodic Consultants, received the award in a virtual ceremony.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Bhopal Due To Depression After Losing Job.

On occasion, Raj Kumar said, "I would like to thank Times Group for this recognition. This award is a testimony to our commitment to quality-driven work in the infrastructure sector. I dedicate this award to fellow Rodicians for their exemplary work and commitment towards achieving sustainable growth despite the pandemic. As we step into the post-COVID world, tapping new avenues and geographies will be our key priorities."

He added, "Infrastructure forms the backbone of economic development and will be crucial in achieving the dream of one trillion-dollar economy by 2024. The interplay of technology, policy reforms and initiatives by private players makes it an opportune moment for infrastructure to script India's growth story."

Rodic Consultants was founded by Raj Kumar in 2000 and ever since then has achieved remarkable growth in the infrastructure sector. An ardent believer in the philosophy that failures are the stepping stones of success, Raj Kumar honed his entrepreneurial and people management skills accumulated over his years in business. Under his leadership, Rodic Consultants have developed expertise in sectors such as highways, tunnels, bridges, hydropower, water & environment, etc., by offering services like project management, engineering design services, value engineering, proof checking and varied engineering services. Raj Kumar is also a national-level shooter. During the second wave of the pandemic, he mobilised the shooter community to monitor the oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh.

Times Excellence Awards 2021 seeks to recognise organisations and leaders who have driven change through innovations, initiatives, and technological advancement to improve business performance in specific industry verticals and business areas. It recognises products and services that offer major advances in technology and partner growth opportunities - across different areas, including infrastructure, product lines, security, devices, workforce etc.

Established in the year 2000, Rodic Consultants Private Limited has successfully emerged as a phenomenally sound, accomplished, and motivated organisation providing a wide spectrum of consulting services in the field of Infrastructure. Rodic has been awarded internationally acclaimed IMS Certificates (ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System).

With these certifications, Rodic maintains its expertise in the sectors including Highways & Bridges, Railway & Metros, Multimodal Transport & Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), Tunnels & Geotechnics, Hydropower & Dams, Power & Energy, Water & Environment, Ports & Inland Waterways, Urban & Industrial Development, and Information Technology. Rodic has a pan-India presence with its corporate headquarters in New Delhi and regional offices in Bangalore, Guwahati, Kolkata, Jammu, Mumbai, Patna, and Ranchi.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)