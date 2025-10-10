India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Rose Merc Limited (RML), a company with diversified businesses specializing in financial consulting and investment facilitation, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thrust Aircraft Private Limited (TAPL), India's pioneering aerospace firm focused on indigenous aircraft and UAV manufacturing. This non-binding agreement aims to propel TAPL's expansion by leveraging RML's extensive investor network, including ties to Capital Square Advisors Pvt Ltd--a Category I Merchant Banker with over ₹70,000 crore in syndicated debt experience--to support fundraising, valuation, and strategic positioning.

Under the MOU, RML will provide best-efforts assistance on a non-exclusive basis, including the preparation of comprehensive business evaluation reports, facilitation of an IBBI-compliant valuation if needed, and introductions to equity investors for a proposed fundraise of up to ₹20 Crore. RML may also opt to directly invest up to ₹20 Crore in TAPL's equity round. In addition, RML will enable strategic networking with industry partners, investors, and government stakeholders to enhance TAPL's contributions to India's aerospace ecosystem and the Make in India initiative. TAPL, in turn, commits to sharing timely information and actively engaging in investor discussions.

The collaboration underscores a shared vision for fostering high-potential ventures in emerging sectors, aligning RML's financial advisory prowess with TAPL's innovative aircraft designs tailored for Indian infrastructure, such as the TAC 003 six-seater utility aircraft and the TAC 005 19-seater transport model. These efforts are poised to boost regional connectivity across over 400 Indian airstrips while advancing self-reliant aviation technologies.

Uday Tardalkar, Chairman of Rose Merc Limited, said: "At Rose Merc, we are thrilled to partner with Thrust Aircraft, a trailblazer in India's aerospace landscape. This MOU exemplifies our commitment to nurturing indigenous innovation through our robust network and financial expertise. By facilitating up to ₹20 Crore in fundraising and strategic alliances, we aim to accelerate TAPL's growth, creating lasting value for investors and strengthening India's position in global aviation."

Capt. Amol Yadav, Founder and Managing Director of Thrust Aircraft Private Limited, added: "This collaboration with Rose Merc marks a pivotal step in realizing our 17-year dream of building world-class, Made-in-India aircraft. With RML's support in valuation, investor introductions, and networking, we can fast-track our Vision 2025 to connect underserved regions and deliver multi-purpose solutions like air ambulances and cargo transport. Together, we're not just building planes--we're powering India's aerospace future."

The MOU emphasizes confidentiality and is governed by Indian laws, with disputes resolved through arbitration in Mumbai.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited (BSE: ROSEMERCLTD) is a company with a diversified portfolio spanning financial consulting, event management, sports management, spiritual radio broadcasting, and B2C products. Leveraging its extensive network and a board of seasoned professionals, RML drives profitable ventures in emerging sectors, reporting 312% YoY revenue growth to ₹528 Lac in FY24.

For more information, visit www.rosemerc.in

About Thrust Aircraft Private Limited

Thrust Aircraft Private Limited is India's first company dedicated to indigenous aircraft manufacturing, promoted by aviation expert Capt. Amol Yadav. Specializing in utility and transport aircraft like the TAC 003 and TAC 005, TAPL focuses on regional connectivity, defense utilities, and Make in India goals, with prototypes showcased to national leaders.

For more information, visit www.thrustaircraft.com

