Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24: Royal Stag BoomBox, brand's flagship music IP in collaboration with Universal Music Group, returns with a fresh line-up under Royal Stag BoomBox Originals -- a unique format that fuses melody and hip-hop. Following a successful run with tracks like Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi, Hoodie, Mohabbat, and Imtihaan, the platform now drops its first original of this season, Sigh-- a powerful collaboration featuring Nikhita Gandhi and Dino James.

After captivating audiences across multiple youth hubs over the last three years with high-energy on-ground experiences, Royal Stag BoomBox is back with its second season of boombox originals - soundtracks that celebrate the brand's spirit of Living It Large. It continues to redefine India's musical landscape -- blending genres, voices, and cultures and creating The Original Sound Of Generation Large.

The track brings a bold, edgy vibe to the Royal Stag BoomBox Originals lineup -- where a smooth melody meets sharp hip-hop energy. It perfectly captures those defining moments when you choose to stop justifying your choices and forge your own path. With smooth vocals and an unapologetic attitude, SIGH is all about owning who you are and showing up with confidence and style.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nikhita Gandhi said, "Working on SIGH with Dino was such an exciting experience -- it's always refreshing to step out of your comfort zone and experiment. What I love about Royal Stag BoomBox is that it gives artists the freedom to truly express themselves -- no filters, just pure sound and storytelling. It's the perfect space to create something bold, new, and completely your own."

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Dino James said, "This track embodies everything we wanted to achieve - it's bold, authentic, and unapologetically honest. Working with Nikhita elevated the entire composition, bringing a fresh dimension that perfectly complements the song's energy. This is exactly what makes Royal Stag BoomBox such a compelling platform for artists. It encourages us to push creative boundaries and explore new territories."

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "The universal language of music, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. With Royal Stag Boombox Originals we are set to elevate the experience with exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large."

Commenting on the collaboration, Preeti Nayyar, SVP & Business Head - India & South Asia, UMG For Brands, said: "Royal Stag Boombox stands for bold expression and creative freedom to cross over from familiar sonic to discover new ones. At UMG for Brands, we are proud to support a platform that gives artists the space to experiment, blend genres, and create music that speaks to the youth. Royal Stag BoomBox Originals continues to bring together incredible voices from different musical worlds and turn them into unforgettable collaborations. It's a true reflection of the evolving sound of India."

Music has long been a core passion pillar for Seagram's Royal Stag, and today's youth are increasingly drawn to bold, experimental sounds. While hip-hop continues to rise as a defining genre of this generation, Bollywood melodies remain deeply embedded in their cultural identity. Royal Stag BoomBox bridges these worlds--merging the timeless charm of Bollywood with the energy of hip-hop to spark the imagination of the youth. The first track from this fusion, SIGH, is now live on YouTube, social media, and all major audio platforms.

This edition has just begun -- stay tuned for more genre-defying collaborations from Royal Stag BoomBox, with upcoming tracks - 'Sajna' by Neeti Mohan x Panther x Ravator and 'Maybe' by Armaan Malik x Ikka -- each bringing a fresh sonic flavour to the fusion of melody and hip-hop.

