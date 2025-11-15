PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Chembur's steady rise as an aspirational residential hub has been shaped by its balance of city convenience and calm surroundings. Runwal Enterprises has been part of this story for years, creating addresses that have lifted the area's profile and drawn discerning buyers to the eastern corridor. The brand now introduces Codename #BeyondTheGreens, an address that places refined living at the centre of Chembur's green side while remaining closely connected to business districts, social infrastructure, and daily conveniences.

Designed with a focus on green space, lifestyle, and comfort, this development blends thoughtful architecture with a holistic lifestyle experience. The setting features landscaped areas within the property, along with the added advantage of being close to the Bombay Presidency Golf Club. The intent is clear. Residents enjoy greenery at home while the neighbourhood's most renowned golf lifestyle sits a short drive away. Amenities focus on everyday ease and quiet indulgence, creating a residential experience that feels enriched without being overstated. Green Side residences of 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK with a deck of approximately 800 to 1,300 square feet.

High design. Higher lifestyle.

Homes are planned to optimise natural light and ventilation with layouts that prioritise privacy and flow. The lifestyle goes beyond with three swimming pools, fitness and wellness zones, a children's play area, and thoughtfully planned community spaces for small gatherings and celebrations. Highlights include a celebration hall, terrace garden, co-working lounge, picnic pavilion, play grove and an event lawn, alongside a gymnasium, multi-sports court, jogging track, yoga and meditation decks, an indoor yoga room and a reflexology pathway. Landscaped terraces and sit-outs bring a sense of pause to the daily routine. The curation aims to make home life feel rejuvenating through simple, well-executed details.

Mumbai Within Reach

Chembur remains one of Mumbai's most connected locations. Residents benefit from quick access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Eastern Freeway, along with the Monorail and upcoming Metro corridors that improve links to Bandra Kurla Complex, Powai, South Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link further strengthens movement across the region. Daily commutes and weekend travel both become simpler, which adds to the location's appeal for families and professionals.

The Neighbourhood Advantage

The address sits within an established social ecosystem that includes schools, hospitals, cultural venues, and everyday retail. Proximity to the Bombay Presidency Golf Club at roughly 1.5 km gives the precinct a distinct leisure edge, while community landmarks such as Diamond Garden and The Fine Arts Society add cultural depth. Dining and recreation options continue to grow as Chembur expands its role as a preferred residential choice for buyers seeking convenience without the pace of the city's busiest centres.

A Measured Step Forward

With Codename #BeyondTheGreens, Runwal Enterprises extends its presence in Chembur with a project that goes beyond design quality and a wholesome lifestyle. The proposition rests on four pillars. Wide green spaces within the development, the proximity of a golf course, a premium lifestyle, and seamless connectivity. It is a measured statement for buyers who value calm, access, and a considered home environment.

Overview

* Designed by Padma Bhushan Awardee & India's No. 1 Architect- Mr Hafeez Contractor

* Landscaping by Sam CK Singapore

* Location: Collector Colony, Chembur, with proximity to Bombay Presidency Golf Club

* Residences: 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK, ~800-1,300 sq. ft

* Lifestyle: Podium & Terrace level amenities featuring three pools, a gymnasium, a multi-sports court and many more lifestyle amenities.

* Connectivity: BKC Connector, Eastern Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, Monorail, upcoming Metro Lines 2B and 4, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

On the occasion of the launch, Saurabh Natu (CEO), Runwal Enterprises, said, "Every Runwal Enterprises development carries our legacy of creating spaces that elevate everyday life. At #BeyondTheGreens, we take that philosophy forward, blending architecture, landscape, and lifestyle into one cohesive experience."

"This development captures what modern Mumbai families truly seek: space to breathe, design that inspires, and access that simplifies life. It's an evolution of what urban luxury can mean," added Mr Balwinder Reen (CSMO), Runwal Enterprises.

Why it matters

Codename #BeyondTheGreens reflects a broader shift in buyer preference toward communities that combine nature, design quality, and reliable access. For Chembur, it marks another step in the area's evolution as a premium residential destination. Runwal Enterprises' delivery record underlines confidence in long-term neighbourhood growth.

Website: www.runwalenterprises.com

