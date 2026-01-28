Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Bengaluru police arrested 10 persons, including seven from other states, for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances following a multi-day operation. The arrests led to the seizure of drugs and other materials worth approximately Rs 4 crore, officials said.

According to police, the operation began on January 19, after officers of the Amruthahalli Police Station received credible information from an informant in the afternoon. The tip-off indicated that four individuals were attempting to sell banned narcotic substances near the Jakkur railway track, within the station's jurisdiction. Acting swiftly, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted a raid, apprehending four persons, including two from other States.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Government Releases First Statement, Says Learjet 45 Aircraft Crashed During Second Landing Attempt.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they were procuring hydro ganja, MDMA, charas, LSD strips, and ganja at low prices from unknown sources abroad and from other States, and selling them locally at higher prices to make huge profits. From their possession, police seized 1 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 8 kg of ganja, and six mobile phones. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation on January 20 led to the arrest of five more persons at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road. All five, who are from other states, reportedly confessed to their role in the narcotics network during sustained interrogation.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 37 Lottery Result of 28.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

On January 21, based on information provided by these accused, police seized an additional 2 kg of hydro ganja, one car, eight mobile phones, and Rs 36,000 in cash from the GKVK ground. The five accused were produced before the court the same day and remanded to seven days of police custody.

The operation culminated on January 22 with the arrest of one more person from another state near the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road. From him, police recovered 500 LSD strips and 2 kg of ganja. In total, authorities seized 3 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 500 LSD strips, 10 kg of ganja, two cars, 14 mobile phones, and cash, as the investigation continues to trace the wider network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)