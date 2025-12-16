VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: In a rapidly evolving India where women are redefining ambition, leadership, and self-expression, confidence has taken on a deeper meaning. It is no longer just about appearance, but about feeling supported and comfortable throughout everyday life. Yet, despite changing lifestyles, lingerie and activewear in India have largely remained stuck in the past, relying on cut-and-sew construction, bonded edges, and rigid designs that often compromise comfort.

Russian Kyzyl, a Kolkata-based lingerie and activewear brand, is challenging this long-standing norm by introducing authentic knitted seamless technology to Indian women. With a strong focus on comfort, fit, and freedom of movement, the brand is reshaping how intimatewear feels, functions, and fits into modern life.

Co-founded by Sakshi Singh, Tanvika Singh, and Sumita Singh Shekhawat, Russian Kyzyl was born from a simple yet widely ignored observation. Most lingerie available to Indian women still causes irritation, pressure marks, and restricted movement due to visible stitch lines, glued joins, and harsh elastic finishes. The founders believed women should not have to tolerate discomfort as part of their daily routine.

To solve this problem, Russian Kyzyl introduced true knitted seamless manufacturing, where garments are produced as a single tubular structure using advanced circular knitting machines. This process eliminates side seams, bonding, and chemical adhesives entirely. The result is a smooth, second-skin finish that enhances breathability, stretch, and long-term shape retention.

"Our goal was simple, create lingerie and activewear women forget they are wearing," says Aditya Vikram Singh, CEO of Russian Kyzyl. "Knitted seamless technology allows us to design garments that move naturally with the body rather than restricting it."

Recognising that seamless engineering requires precision, the co-founders travelled to Italy to train in international knitting labs. They studied fibre behaviour, compression control, and three-dimensional seamless construction, gaining expertise that is still rare in the Indian intimatewear space.

This global learning was adapted to Indian body types, climate conditions, and everyday routines. By blending Italian precision with Indian craftsmanship, Russian Kyzyl created products that are globally inspired yet locally relevant.

The brand offers a curated range of bralettes, sports bras, crop tops, briefs, and boyshorts designed for long workdays, travel, yoga sessions, workouts, and relaxation at home. Each garment features four-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric, irritation-free construction, and minimalist, body-positive silhouettes.

Beyond comfort, Russian Kyzyl integrates sustainability into its manufacturing process by reducing fabric waste, avoiding chemical adhesives, lowering energy use, and extending garment life.

With growing popularity among Gen Z and millennial women, the brand is focused on educating consumers about authentic seamless technology while preparing for expansion into international markets including Uzbekistan, the Middle East, and Canada.

For more information about Russian Kyzyl and its knitted seamless lingerie and activewear collections, visit www.russiankyzyl.com

