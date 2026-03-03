Singer Adnan Sami wished his Instagram family on Holi by sharing a throwback picture of his Holi celebration with Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan. The photo dropped on the Insta handle featured a much heavier Adnan Sami smiling as he faced the camera with Big B. Holi 2026 Playlist: From ‘Rang Barse’ to ‘Balam Pichkari’, Bollywood Songs To Light Up Festival of Colours (Watch Videos).

We could see Amitabh's hand on the singer's shoulder as the two flaunted their color-clad faces. “HAPPY HOLI”!! Here’s a #throwback I found from my archives many Holis ago with @amitabhbachchan ji. (sic)," Adnan Sami captioned the post. However, the singer did not stop there; he uploaded another post with two photos of himself tapping a foot with Big B as they celebrated the festival of colour. The caption read, "Here are another couple of #throwback photos from many Holis & ‘Kilos’ ago with the incredible @amitabhbachchan ji. (sic)"

For those who do not know, Adnan Sami had collaborated with Amitabh for the song "Kabhi Nahee". Aside from featuring in the song, Big B even lent his voice to the track, alongside Adnan Sami. The song turned out to be a trailblazer on the Indian music charts. Talking about his work commitments, Amitabh Bachchan will next grace the screen, reprising his role as Ashwatthama in the eagerly anticipated next, Kalki 2. Through one of his latest blogs, Big B revealed that he has already wrapped up the shoot of his forthcoming movie, Kalki 2898 AD sequel", which was underway in Hyderabad. ‘Kalki 2′: Sai Pallavi to REPLACE Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Upcoming Sci-Fi Film? Here’s What We Know.

“Home is the gates of Jalsa, where with longing shall hopefully meet the Ef and the well-wishers again after a gap last week due to absence from home.. work for K2, had taken me to Hyds.. SO,” he penned on his blog. Made under the direction of Nag Ashwin, the drama is set against the backdrop of the dystopian city of Kasi. It brings together the age-old tale of the Mahabharata with futuristic dystopian elements.

