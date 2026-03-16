PNN

New Delhi [India], March 16: Following the announcement of the Union Budget 2026, education leaders across the country are evaluating how the proposed allocations and policy directions can translate into meaningful improvements in learning outcomes. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder and Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools and Chairman of the Ampersand Group (https://www.ampersandgroup.in), believes the real opportunity now lies in effectively implementing the vision of the budget with a strong focus on educational excellence and technology-led transformation.

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As one of India's prominent education entrepreneurs and the driving force behind the Ampersand Group's education initiatives (https://www.ampersandgroup.in/education), Kerawalla has consistently advocated for strengthening the quality of learning through innovation, institutional collaboration and future-ready infrastructure.

In the run-up to the budget earlier this year, Kerawalla had emphasised the need for India's education system to move beyond expansion and place greater emphasis on quality, innovation and measurable learning outcomes. With the budget now announced, he notes that the next phase must focus on strategic execution and effective utilisation of resources to strengthen school ecosystems across the country.

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"India's education system is at a crucial inflection point," said Kerawalla. "While expanding access to education remains important, the real progress will come from focusing on excellence. This means ensuring that policy decisions and budget allocations translate into improved learning experiences, stronger teaching capabilities and better outcomes for students."

A key pillar of this transformation, according to Kerawalla, is the deeper integration of technology in education. Over the past few years, technology has evolved from being a support tool to becoming a central component of modern teaching and learning.

"Technology today has the potential to fundamentally reshape how students learn," Kerawalla explained. "From digital classrooms and data-driven instruction to AI-enabled tools that personalise learning and support teachers in delivering more effective instruction, the right technology infrastructure can significantly elevate educational outcomes."

However, he emphasised that technology adoption must be accompanied by continuous teacher training and capacity building. Investing in teacher upskilling ensures that digital tools are used effectively and meaningfully within the classroom.

"Technology alone cannot transform education. Teachers remain at the heart of the learning experience. Continuous professional development and training will ensure that educators can harness these tools to create engaging and impactful learning environments," he added.

Kerawalla also highlighted the importance of sustained public funding and responsible utilisation of education budgets. As the founder of one of India's leading education-led organisations, the Ampersand Group (https://www.ampersandgroup.in/about-us), he believes that well-directed investments can accelerate innovation, improve infrastructure and strengthen the overall quality of education delivery across schools.

"Appropriate utilisation of education funding is critical to building stronger school ecosystems," he noted. "When investments are directed towards infrastructure, teacher development and technology integration, they create a multiplier effect that benefits the entire education system."

He further pointed out that the broader goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) provide a strong framework for implementing many of these initiatives. According to him, aligning budget execution with the NEP's focus on multidisciplinary learning, digital integration and skill development can help position India's education system on a global stage.

"India has a unique opportunity to build an education system that is globally competitive while remaining rooted in strong foundational learning," said Kerawalla. "If the momentum created by the Union Budget is supported by consistent policy execution and institutional collaboration, it can significantly strengthen the quality of education in the country."

As schools and education institutions begin adapting to the policy directions outlined in the Union Budget 2026, Rustom Kerawalla, Chairman of the Ampersand Group (https://www.ampersandgroup.in/leadership/rustom-kerawalla), believes the focus must remain on building future-ready learners who are confident, capable and equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

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