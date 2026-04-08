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India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: SA Technologies today announced the appointment of Kamlesh Melwani as Chief Customer Success Officer (CCSO), reinforcing its strategic shift toward outcome-led engagement models and deeper, value-driven enterprise partnerships.

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In this role, Kamlesh will lead the newly established Client Success vertical, a pivotal function designed to reimagine how enterprises derive value from technology partnerships. Moving beyond traditional staff augmentation, this division will anchor SA Technologies' transition from capacity-led delivery to capability-driven, outcome-oriented execution, powered by Agentic AI, Intelligent Pods, and integrated engagement frameworks.

With over two decades of executive leadership experience across Global Account Management and Business Development, having built and scaled high-impact portfolios with industry leaders such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Group, and Galaxy Weblinks Inc. Known for converting vendor relationships into strategic growth engines, he has consistently enabled enterprises to unlock sustained value, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability.

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Recognized as a "Next Gen Business Leader" by Harvard Publications, Kamlesh combines commercial acumen with operational rigor. His Lean Six Sigma Green and Yellow Belt certifications reflect a disciplined approach to process excellence, continuous optimization, and measurable business outcomes.

At SA Technologies, Kamlesh will spearhead the Client Success charter with a clear mandate to architect future-ready engagement models that seamlessly integrate AI-augmented delivery. He will drive the adoption of Intelligent Pods, Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), and play a key role in enabling clients to build and scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs) as resilient, innovation-led ecosystems.

Manoj Joshi, CEO, SA Technologies, stated:"Client expectations today are centered around outcomes, agility, and long-term value creation. With the launch of our Client Success vertical, we are strengthening how we partner with enterprises across their transformation journeys. Kamlesh's experience in driving large, strategic accounts and outcome-focused engagements will be key as we continue to scale our AI-led, delivery-first approach and build deeper, more accountable client relationships."

Ritesh Sharma, President and Country Head - India, added:"As we continue to scale our enterprise engagements, maintaining consistency and depth across client relationships becomes increasingly important. With Kamlesh coming on board, we are further strengthening our ability to drive long-term value and build more strategic, outcome-focused partnerships across our global accounts."

Sharing his perspective on joining SA Technologies,

Kamlesh Melwani, Chief Customer Success Officer, SA Technologies, commented:

"Enterprise tech is at an inflection point--organizations no longer just want augmented capacity; they want proactive, outcome-driven partnerships. Joining SA Technologies gives me the incredible opportunity to shape how client success is delivered at scale in the AI era. I am focused on bridging AI-led delivery with deep, CXO-level partnerships to help our clients transition from legacy models into powerful Global Capability Centers that drive real innovation."

This appointment marks a significant milestone in SA Technologies' evolution, as it continues to invest in leadership and capabilities that position the organization, and its clients, at the forefront of next-generation, AI-enabled transformation.

About SA Tech Software India Ltd.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, with its India headquarters in Pune and offshore development centers in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, SA Tech Software India Ltd. is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises, helping them build, operate, and scale future-ready Global Development Centers, also known as Global Capability Centers, that drive innovation, efficiency, and transformation.

As an NSE Emerge-listed organization and a CMMI Level 5 certified company, SA Tech Software India Ltd. upholds the highest standards of operational excellence, governance, and delivery maturity.

Through its proven Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and specialized GCC consulting services, the company empowers organizations to expand and optimize their offshore operations with confidence, speed, and scalability.

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