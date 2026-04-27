India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27: SA Technologies has successfully enabled Axiado Corporation to establish its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru, inaugurated on April 15, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion into India.

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The newly launched center in Whitefield is now fully operational and reflects Axiado's strategic focus on building a strong hardware-led cybersecurity engineering presence in India. Headquartered in San Jose, Axiado identified Bengaluru as a strategic location for scaling its next-generation engineering capabilities, given its depth of specialized talent, robust technology ecosystem, and alignment with the company's focus on advancing AI-driven, silicon-level security innovation.

SA Technologies orchestrated the end-to-end establishment of the GCC, encompassing infrastructure enablement, workspace development, and full operational readiness. The Axiado GCC, managed by SA Tech Software India Ltd., was operationalized with precision and agility, enabling the company to embark on its India operations with confidence and immediacy.

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The launch was marked by a formal inauguration ceremony attended by leadership from Axiado, including Ujwala Reddy, Managing Director (India Site Lead), and Prabhat Arora, Senior Director of Engineering - Design, along with key representatives from SA Technologies, including Ritesh Sharma, President and Country Head - India; Abhay Bhan, AVP - Sales (GCC Services); Bhavin Goda, CFO; and Deepali Kadam, Associate Director.

Their presence reflected the strength of this partnership and a unified vision to build a high-impact GCC that supports Axiado's long-term growth strategy.

Sharing their perspective on the launch, Axiado's leadership highlighted the significance of the new GCC and its role in advancing the company's India expansion.

Ujwala Reddy Managing Director(India Site Lead), added, "This marks an important step in Axiado's global expansion as we grow our strong, future-focused engineering presence in India. Bengaluru offers the right combination of ecosystem maturity and deep technical talent to support our next phase of growth. The Bengaluru GCC will serve as an extension of our global operations, enabling disciplined execution at scale and the development of capabilities aligned with our long-term product roadmap. SA Technologies delivered our Bengaluru workplace with excellent ambiance, strong infrastructure, and attention to detail, enabling a seamless setup and successful inauguration, helping us establish an execution-ready foundation as we scale our presence in the region."

Prabhat Arora (Sr Director of Engineering - Design), commented, "The Bengaluru GCC significantly strengthens our ability to build and scale advanced engineering capabilities across hardware, systems, and AI-driven security. As Axiado continues to push security closer to the silicon, this center enables tighter integration across design, development, and execution, accelerating delivery across our global roadmap. SA Technologies supported the establishment of the center, allowing our teams to focus quickly on building a strong engineering foundation and driving execution. This new workplace in Bengaluru will help us hire talented engineers. Explore opportunities across software & hardware engineering."

Commenting on the engagement, the leadership team at SA Technologies highlighted the strategic significance of the collaboration and its role in enabling Axiado's India expansion.

Manoj Joshi, CEO, SA Technologies, added,

"We are pleased to partner with Axiado on this initiative, which aligns with their strategicexpansion for greater global reach. Our role in setting up and enabling the GCC reflects ourongoing commitment to helping international companies build successful and sustainableoperations in India."

Reflecting on this milestone, Ritesh Sharma, President and Country Head - India, SA Technologies, said,

"The launch of Axiado's GCC in Bengaluru marks a significant step in our partnership and supports their broader global expansion strategy. This center will enable Axiado to strengthen its engineering and cybersecurity capabilities, while building a robust ecosystem that supports innovation across its core technology areas."

Abhay Bhan, AVP - Sales (GCC Services), SA Technologies, further stated,

"We truly value the trust Axiado has placed in us to establish their GCC in Bengaluru. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a strong and scalable presence in India, and we look forward to supporting Axiado as it scales its presence in India and executes on its global roadmap. Together, we aim to ensure the Bengaluru center plays a pivotal role in advancing Axiado's long-term global success."

With the GCC now fully operational, the partnership is positioned to accelerate Axiado's growth and innovation in India, while reinforcing SA Technologies' role as a key enabler of global capability centers.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is a hardware cybersecurity company headquartered in San Jose, California, focused on building secure computing solutions at the hardware level. The company develops AI-driven, hardware-anchored technologies designed to protect systems proactively rather than relying on reactive software-based approaches.

Its flagship innovation, the Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU), integrates multiple security functions including Root of Trust, TPM, HSM, firewall, and real-time threat detection into a single silicon chip. Backed by over $100 million in funding, Axiado is recognized globally for advancing next-generation hardware-based security architectures.

About SA Technologies

SA Tech Software India Ltd., headquartered in San Jose, California, with its India headquarters in Pune and offshore development centers in Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is also listed on NSE Emerge and is CMMI Level 5 certified.

As a leading Global Capability Center (GCC) enabler, the company partners with global enterprises to build, operate, and scale future-ready Global Development Centers, also known as Global Capability Centers, driving high-impact engineering and innovation hubs across India. With a strong track record of delivering end-to-end GCC setup and support, it enables organizations to establish scalable, future-ready operations aligned with their global growth strategies. Through its proven Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and GCC consulting capabilities, SA Technologies ensures seamless GCC setup and scale.

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