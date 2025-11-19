NewsVoir

New Deli [India], November 19: In an unprecedented move that is set to redefine industry benchmarks, SabPaisa (SRS Live Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), India's RBI-approved payment aggregator, today announced the simultaneous launch of 14 enterprise-grade products across its platform. The feat was accomplished by just 13 team members in just 20 days - achieving what industry giants typically require multiple quarters and significantly larger teams to deliver.

The record-breaking launch, led by Founder & CEO Kumar Manish and Co-founder Abhimanyu Jha, reflects the company's vision to leverage AI-human collaboration as the foundation of modern product development.

SabPaisa, a bootstrapped fintech company serving government departments, educational institutions, and businesses across India, has been pioneering an AI-First approach that is transforming how financial technology is built and deployed. The launch, which spans core payment infrastructure, operations and compliance tools, and merchant analytics platforms, represents what industry observers are calling a "watershed moment" in how technology companies operate in the AI era.

What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is the company's revolutionary development approach: each product was built using an "AI-First" approach where individual developers paired with advanced AI systems to architect, develop, test, and deploy production-ready solutions at unprecedented speed.

Adopting a "prototype-first" development cycle, instead of using the traditional approach, the team redefined their process to move directly from ideas to a working prototype using AI tools. Each prototype was then internally launched for testing and "dogfooding," where employees across functions provided real-time feedback. The products were iterated rapidly based on both qualitative and quantitative input, with high-usage prototypes prioritised for rollout and low-engagement ones refined further. This continuous feedback loop helped the company accelerate development while ensuring precision and quality at every stage.

"We're not competing on marketing spend or team size anymore - we're competing on intelligence and speed," said Abhimanyu Jha. "What we've demonstrated today is that a bootstrapped company with the right approach can deliver in one day what well-funded competitors deliver in months. This isn't about replacing humans with AI - it's about fundamentally reimagining what becomes possible when you stop treating AI as a tool and start treating it as a collaborative force."

The company has mandated that every team member engage with AI development, dissolving traditional barriers between product, engineering, marketing, and operations. This organisational restructuring has enabled SabPaisa to operate with a velocity and efficiency previously thought impossible for bootstrapped companies competing in a space dominated by venture-backed giants.

"When cars were first invented, Karl Benz didn't create steel horses with engines inside them - he completely reimagined transportation. We're doing the same at SabPaisa," Jha added. "When you transform your entire organisation around AI as the foundation rather than as an add-on, the constraints that defined what's possible for decades simply evaporate."

With this launch, SabPaisa is not just shipping products - it's proving that in the AI era, competitive advantage belongs to those who reimagine their organisations from first principles.

