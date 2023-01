Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest-growing global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CRO-CDMO), today announced that it has entered a 5-year strategic agreement with Schrodinger, whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, to set up the SaiSchrodinger Research Laboratories (SSRL) in Hyderabad, India.

Being built inside Sai Life Sciences' R&D campus in genome valley, Hyderabad, SSRL will be a dedicated facility for integrated discovery work streams including medicinal & synthetic chemistry, in vitro biology, and process chemistry. It will access other Sai capabilities such as in vitro ADME and in vivo PK as needed. The relationship will support the advancement of programs that leverage Schrodinger's validated computational platform.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, of Sai Life Sciences, said, "We're truly delighted that Schrodinger has decided to partner with Sai Life Sciences to set up their first offshore research laboratories. In many ways, this is a testimony to the advances we have made in the scale, scope and depth of our integrated drug discovery capabilities. We are very excited about working with the Schrodinger team and, guided by our brand promise, will strive to make it better together."

Scheduled to open in April 2023, SSRL will commence with about 75 staff members, across full-time-equivalents (FTEs) in Medicinal Chemistry, Biology, Process Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, and other support staff. Recruitment has commenced for SSRL, and the open positions can be viewed here.

The Discovery business of Sai Life Sciences has been witnessing a transformative phase of growth in recent years, as is evidenced in its expanding client mix and diversity of programs. Powered by investments in talent, technology and capacity across Boston and Hyderabad, the company's global delivery model is delivering unique value to its customers through an optimal blend of talent, speed, and cost efficiency. This journey typically starts with its exploratory biology facility in Boston, where the company works hand-in-hand with clients in real-time on early discovery biology programs that are difficult to outsource. These programs then transition to the company's Hyderabad R&D campus, where it has consolidated its chemistry, biology and ADME-PK services in one integrated campus, allowing Sai scientists to work as teams and deliver quality data to its customers.

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovative pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules. It takes a nimble and creative approach to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions for its clients that accelerate their time to market. Backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments, the company today works with over 200 innovator companies globally and has over 2500 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. https://www.sailife.com/

