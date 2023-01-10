Gangasagar Mela takes place every year around Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 15. During the Mela, the pilgrims take a dip in Ganga while worshipping Lord Shiva. Thousands of pilgrims come from different parts of the country to be a part of the Mela. It is the largest fair after Kumbh Mela. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. As you observe Gangasagar Mela 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of places that are major attractions during the fair. When and Where Is Gangasagar Mela 2023? Know About Makar Sankranti Ganga Snan, Its Significance, How To Reach and More!

Kapil Muni Temple

Kapil Muni Temple is the principal attraction during the Gangasagar Mela. After taking a dip in the river Ganga, pilgrims visit the temple and offer prayers to the deity. People worship Kapil Muni to get rid of their sins. Gangasagar Mela 2023: How To Reach and Where To Stay; Here’s All You Need To Know Before Planning Your Visit to the Magh Mela.

Omkarnath Temple

This is another very sacred temple at the Gangasagar Mela. It is located amidst breathtaking greenery and has a very peaceful atmosphere. It or not a very crowded place; therefore, people can pray here in peace.

The Sagar Lighthouse

This is a perfect place for all photography fanatics. It offers a beautiful view of the surrounding areas and is open for tourists to access.

Sajnekhali

The Sajnekhali watch tower provides a beautiful view of the Sunderbans, a natural delight. Sajnekhali is the gateway to the Sunderbans and houses the head office of the forest department covering approximately 6,110 hectares of land under the Gosaba Block.

Bharat Seva Ashram

This small ashram, run by a non-profit trust in Gangasagar, has a small temple and offers accommodation to pilgrims and guests. It is one of the most trusted places for affordable rooms during the Gangasagar Mela.

Gangasagar has acres of silver sand and a clear blue sky. It is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimage places in the country.

