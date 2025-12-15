India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15: Sai University proudly announces that its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham, delivered a highly impactful Plenary Talk on Digital Healthcare Innovation at AI Journey 2025 -- one of the world's largest AI and machine learning conferences, held in Moscow, Russia, from November 19-21, 2025.

The global conference was inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin, followed by a

high-profile panel discussion featuring global AI leaders, setting the stage for three days of intensive deliberations on the future of artificial intelligence.

A Vision for the Future of Digital Healthcare

As a plenary speaker, Prof. Abraham presented a compelling vision on how AI-driven digital healthcare can transform global health systems, especially in emerging economies. His talk highlighted the enormous potential of artificial intelligence to:

* Enhance early diagnostics and clinical decision support

* Expand telemedicine and remote patient monitoring

* Enable predictive analytics for disease surveillance

* Deliver personalized, data-driven medical care

* Improve healthcare accessibility for underserved populations

Ethics, Equity, and Human-Centric Innovation

Prof. Abraham emphasized that while AI is revolutionizing healthcare, the transformation must be guided by robust ethical frameworks, data governance, and patient-centered design. He called for stronger collaborations across academia, industry, and government to build responsible, secure, and scalable digital health ecosystems.

He also highlighted the urgent need for interdisciplinary training, where future professionals must bridge AI engineering, biomedical sciences, and public health--an area where Sai University is uniquely positioned to lead.

Strengthening India's Voice on the Global AI Healthcare Stage

By presenting at AI Journey 2025--a platform hosting global scientists, health-tech innovators, policymakers, and industry visionaries--Prof. Abraham showcased India's growing leadership in AI-based healthcare innovation.

"Digital healthcare is not just about technology--it is about ensuring dignity, accessibility, and human well-being across communities worldwide."-- Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham, Vice Chancellor, Sai University

Sai University's participation in AI Journey 2025 reinforces the university's commitment to advancing responsible AI, global research collaborations, and technology for societal benefit.

About Sai University

Sai University, established under Tamil Nadu Act No. 42 of 2018 and recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, is a forward-looking private university committed to interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary education. Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Shri K. V. Ramani, Sai University was envisioned as a global-standard institution that nurtures innovation, critical thinking, and societal impact.

The University offers interdisciplinary programs across eight schools--including Arts & Sciences, Law, Business, Computing & Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences.

