Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Saksoft, a leader in digital transformation, will unveil SakCare, an AI-powered customer care and compliance solution for Banking and Financial Services (BFS), at Dreamforce 2025.

Built natively on Salesforce Service Cloud and Financial Services Cloud, SakCare enables institutions to respond swiftly and compliantly to urgent service requests. Powered by AI-driven intent recognition, real-time 360° views, intelligent routing, and automation-led workflows, the solution ensures faster resolutions while reinforcing customer trust.

"Dreamforce gives us the opportunity to listen to our customers and showcase innovations that address their most pressing challenges," said Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Group CEO, Saksoft. "With SakCare, BFS teams can deliver empathetic, compliant, and faster resolutions when it matters the most."

SakCare is designed for high-impact scenarios such as fraud alerts, lost or stolen cards, claims delays, loan disbursements, portfolio rebalancing, and transaction disputes--pain points that are increasingly common in today's digital financial landscape.

"BFS leaders are grappling with rising volumes of urgent service requests," said Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, CEO of CEPTES (a Saksoft company). "They need a solution that improves speed, reduces compliance risk, and protects customer trust."

"With SakCare, institutions can turn these moments of urgency into opportunities to strengthen customer relationships," added Avantika Krishna, Chief Sales Officer, Saksoft.

Designed to be deployed up to 5x faster than traditional custom builds, SakCare delivers rapid time-to-value. Its Salesforce-native architecture ensures seamless integration, compliance alignment, and measurable results in weeks, not months.

Saksoft invites Dreamforce 2025 attendees to experience SakCare live at its booth and engage in one-on-one discussions with its BFS solution experts.

About Saksoft

Saksoft Group (www.saksoft.com) is a globally recognized digital transformation partner specializing in Enterprise Applications, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation, and Cloud solutions. Headquartered in Chennai, India, with 16 offices worldwide and 3,000+ professionals, Saksoft is a Salesforce Summit Partner with 250+ certified experts. Through subsidiaries CEPTES and Solveda, it delivers end-to-end Salesforce and Commerce Cloud solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791484/Saksoft_Unveils_SakCare.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791510/Saksoft_Logo.jpg

